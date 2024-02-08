Turquoise gem Lake Gökpınar closes for divers

SIVAS
Turquoise gem Lake Gökpınar closes for divers

Lake Gökpınar, counted among the world's clearest bodies of water and renowned for its turquoise color, in the Central Anatolian province of Sivas Sivas has been closed to diving.

Situated 10 kilometers away from the town center of Gürün, Lake Gökpınar has been a popular destination for tourists and underwater diving with its year-round water temperature of 11 degrees Celsius.

In 2021, it was declared a "Natural Site - Sensitive Natural Conservation Area." However, the recent decision by the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry has deemed it a "strictly protected sensitive area," leading to its closure to diving tourism.

Hakan Bakar, the president of the Sivas Tourism Association, expressed sadness over the prohibition of diving activities in the lake, stating, "It's a sad situation. Sivas is said to be taking a leap forward in tourism according to politicians, but with such a decision, we will see tourism decline. Gürün is one of the important districts for Sivas; we recommend everyone to visit. Besides, it had a sporting aspect. It had an important role for divers; those who engaged in this sport or made a profession out of it were diving in that area during certain times of the year."

"Especially after the high-speed train arrived, Sivas gained momentum in terms of tourism. Diving is a very special and beautiful sport. Many of those interested in this activity were diving in Lake Gökpınar," Bakar added.

Following the decision, Lake Gökpınar will now solely be a habitat for fish, marking an end to the era of underwater exploration in its waters.

Hamas 'open' to more ceasefire talks: Palestinian official
