‘Turquality’ initiative targets branded Turkish foods in US

ISTANBUL
A new strategic push under the government-supported “Turquality” program aims to place Turkish food products on American retail shelves as branded, value-added offerings, sector representatives have said.

According to Kazım Taycı, head of the Istanbul Cereals, Pulses, Oil Seeds and Products Exporters' Association (İHBİR), the association will utilize professional PR strategies to position core Turkish products on the American market as part of the “Turquality” program.

“Turquality” is the branding program designed to transform Turkish companies into global players.

Rejecting the "no-name” label in international trade, Taycı emphasized that the ultimate goal is to see authentic Turkish brands claim their rightful place on global shelves.

“We have made significant progress in the perception of 'Made in Türkiye.' We are strong in the Middle East and North Africa. In the U.S., we have achieved double-digit growth every year for the past five years,” he said. “We now want to carry this momentum to even more distant markets.”

