Turnover in postal services sector surge 89 percent

ISTANBUL
The rise in e-commerce in Türkiye has contributed to the growth of the postal sector, with the sector’s revenues increasing by 88.96 percent in 2024 compared to the previous year, reaching 126.04 billion Turkish Liras.

There are a total of 62 postal service providers in Türkiye, according to a report by the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry. 

Last year, the number of shipments in the parcel or cargo category reached approximately 1.4 billion. This figure was 810.6 million in 2020, 920.4 million in 2021, 1.1 billion in 2022, and 1.3 billion in 2023.

The increase stemmed from the growth of e-commerce. Last year, 78 percent of these shipments weighed under 2 kilograms.

In 2024, the revenues of service providers operating in the sector increased by 88.96 percent compared to the previous year, rising from 66.7 billion liras to 126.04 billion liras.

Last year, 18.35 billion liras were generated from communication-related mailings and approximately 106.9 billion liras from cargo shipments, according to the report.

With the growth in postal traffic, service providers have also increased their investments.

While the total amount of investment by postal service providers was approximately 8.6 billion liras in 2023, this figure rose to 12.7 billion liras in 2024.

The number of employees in the postal sector, which was 116,277 in 2023, rose to 122,293 last year.

Meanwhile, consumer complaints in the sector declined from 12,870

Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap
