Türksat to organize ‘New Age of Connectivity Forum’ in Ankara

The most influential names in Türkiye's satellite and space industries will come together at the “New Age of Connectivity Forum” to be held by Türksat, the country's sole communications satellite operator, on June 19 in the capital Ankara.   

Institutions shaping Türkiye's satellite and space vision, leading companies in the sector and technology leaders will gather under the auspices of Türksat, according to a statement from the company.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu is expected to attend the forum.

During the event, advanced technologies developed by Türkiye for geosynchronous orbit (GEO), low Earth orbit (LEO) and medium Earth orbit (MEO) satellites will be a key focus of discussion.

Shaped by the “Türksat Everywhere” vision, the forum will discuss critical topics, such as the integration of multi-layered connectivity infrastructures, next-generation satellite technologies, digital sovereignty and sustainable communication solutions.  

In addition to TURKSAT 7A and subsequent satellite projects, the forum will comprehensively evaluate issues, including constellation solutions, satellite-terrestrial network synergy, the strategic role of domestic production, and regulatory needs.

The forum will be attended by Türkiye's authorities in this field, including the Defense Industries Presidency, the Turkish Space Agency, the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK), the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK), Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) and the defense giant Aselsan. It will also feature senior representatives from domestic satellite and space companies, technology providers, academics, and R&D institutions.

 

