Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

  • February 14 2022 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Turks are deeply meticulous in house cleaning compared to other nations, a global study that investigates cleaning habits and behaviors of people has shown.

Dyson, a British technology company, conducted a “global dust study” with 12,309 participants from 11 countries around the world, and Turkey was included in the research for the first time this year.

The research shows that two out of every five people living in Turkey clean their house five to seven times a week, and four out of every five people do a deep, comprehensive cleaning at least once a month.

It also reveals that people are very worried about the hygiene in their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and those who are the most worried around the world about this issue are living in Turkey.

While 46 percent of the participants believe that they clean their houses more often than before the pandemic, the highest rate in this regard again belongs to Turks with 66 percent.

Looking at the research in general terms, it turns out that Turks are more sensitive about cleaning than the participants from other countries.

Some 44 percent of respondents said they get motivated to clean only when their homes are dusty or there is visible dust and grime on the floor.

While 56 percent of the participants saw cleaning as a routine activity, 29 percent said they were more concerned about bringing dust and pollen to their homes from outside.

People living in China, France and the United Kingdom attach more importance to wiping their clothes before entering their houses, according to the study.

Nearly 66 percent of Turks stated that they change their clothes as soon as they enter their houses.

On being asked what kind of dust bothers them the most, 37 percent of the global participants answered dust that is “on the ground,” while 27 percent said dust “in the air.”

Some 28 percent of the participants from Turkey said they were disturbed by dust on the floors, while 35 percent said that dust in the air bothers them the most, the report noted.

Turks see dust as a factor affecting their health, and 43 percent want to eliminate dust in their homes to create a healthy environment for everyone. But despite all these results, it is seen that they do not have enough information about the content of dust and the conditions and environment in which dust mites reproduce.

Nearly two out of three Turkish participants care about vacuuming their sofas, 45 percent their skirting boards, 21 percent their beds and 13 percent their curtains or blinds.

It is also seen that 60 percent of the people living in Turkey have more than one vacuum cleaner, and the U.S. follows Turkey in this with 45 percent, according to the research.

