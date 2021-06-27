Turks spend Sunday under lockdown for last time

  • June 27 2021 14:18:00

Turks spend Sunday under lockdown for last time

ISTANBUL
Turks spend Sunday under lockdown for last time

Millions of Turks spent Sunday under lockdown for the last time as the country is preparing to scrap all curfews this week starting July 1 amid declining virus cases and a fast track of vaccinations.

In the wake of the surge in COVID-19 infections, which hit record highs, hovering above 60,000 in April, the government imposed a nationwide lockdown which remained in effect between April 29 and May 17 to bring the pandemic under control.

As daily infections started declining, Turkey moved to the gradual normalization phase after May 17.

Currently, curfews are in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays and Saturdays and all cities are under a full lockdown on Sundays. But all those restrictions will be abolished as well as the curbs on intercity travel and public transport as of July 1.

The normalization phase has been accompanied by fast vaccinations. In June alone, the country administered more than 16.4 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, with the number of total jabs given since the start of the inoculation drive launched in mid-January having surpassed 47 million.

During June, Turkey has gradually lowered the vaccine eligibility age from 50 to 18 and the public’s response has been very strong. Around or more than 1 million doses of jabs have been given daily since June 16 with a record 1.5 million vaccinations on June 21.

According to data from the Health Ministry, to date, more than 32 million people have received the first dose of their COVID-19 jabs while nearly 15 million people have been fully vaccinated.

Turkey may remove mandatory the face mask rule in September if enough number of people are vaccinated, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in his remarks earlier this month.

Authorities are aiming to vaccinate 55 million people with at least one shot by mid-July in the country, which has a population of some 84 million.

COVID-19 has infected more than 5.4 million people and killed over 49,000 patients in Turkey.

TURKEY Some 50 detained in Pride parade in Istanbul

Some 50 detained in Pride parade in Istanbul
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey kicks off university entrance exams

    Turkey kicks off university entrance exams

  2. Turkey refutes claims on medical training for Qatari students

    Turkey refutes claims on medical training for Qatari students

  3. Country’s first spotter area opened at Istanbul Airport

    Country’s first spotter area opened at Istanbul Airport

  4. Turkey lays foundation for Canal Istanbul

    Turkey lays foundation for Canal Istanbul

  5. British state minister due in Turkey for 3-day visit

    British state minister due in Turkey for 3-day visit
Recommended
Some 50 detained in Pride parade in Istanbul

Some 50 detained in Pride parade in Istanbul
Forest fires break out as Turkey experiences hottest days

Forest fires break out as Turkey experiences hottest days
FM Çavuşoğlu to attend anti-ISIL coalition meeting

FM Çavuşoğlu to attend anti-ISIL coalition meeting
Turkey extends condolences over deadly US building collapse

Turkey extends condolences over deadly US building collapse
Over 46.8 mln doses of jabs administered in Turkey

Over 46.8 mln doses of jabs administered in Turkey
British state minister due in Turkey for 3-day visit

British state minister due in Turkey for 3-day visit
WORLD Death toll from Florida building collapse climbs to five

Death toll from Florida building collapse climbs to five

The death toll from the partial collapse of a Florida high-rise apartment building rose to five on June 26 as officials continued to hold out hope for survivors, following the release of an engineering report from three years ago that warned of "major structural damage."
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines sees over 1,000 daily flights for 1st time since virus

Turkish Airlines sees over 1,000 daily flights for 1st time since virus

Turkish Airlines has now reached over 1,000 flights a day for the first time since COVID-19 struck, thanks to its successful performance during the current normalization period, the national flag carrier announced on June 26. 
SPORTS Ali Koç re-elected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç re-elected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç was re-elected as president of the Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahçe on June 26.