Turks mostly reside in two-floor buildings: TÜİK

ANKARA

Households in Türkiye mostly reside in flats located in two-floor buildings, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has said.

Releasing a survey on “Building and Dwelling Characteristics in 2021,” TÜİK said, “In Türkiye, it was seen that 17.3 percent of the households resided in the dwellings located in two-floor buildings.”

While 14.4 percent of the households resided in dwellings located in five-floor buildings, 13 percent of them resided in apartments located in six-floor buildings, and 11.7 percent of them lived in flats located in single-floor buildings.

On the other hand, “the proportion of households residing in the dwellings located in buildings which have 10 or more floors was 9.5 percent.”

The survey showed that some 53.6 percent of households resided in buildings having three or more floors without an elevator.

A catastrophic magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the northwestern province of Kocaeli in 1999, causing monumental damage and nearly 18,000 deaths.

It was seen in the TÜİK survey that some 30.9 percent of the buildings across the country were constructed between 1981-2000.

“Some 28.1 percent of them were constructed between 2011-2021, some 19.3 percent of them were constructed between 2001-2010 and some 12.6 percent of them were constructed in 1980 and before.”

While observing the ownership status of households, it was revealed that 60.7 percent of households owned the dwelling they lived in, 27.6 percent of them were tenants, 8.4 percent of them were not paying their rent despite not owning the dwellings and 0.9 percent of them were residing in lodging.