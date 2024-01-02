Turks mostly bought food, health products online last year

ISTANBUL
Turkish consumers mostly ordered food, health and beauty, clothing and technology products last year, a report by e-commerce platform Hepsiburada has shown.

Small household appliances were also among the most popular items among online shoppers.

Consumers went online for shopping mostly on Mondays and Tuesdays and between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Consumers in Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir took the lead in online shopping, followed by the provinces of Bursa, Kocaeli, Antalya, Konya and Adana.

The busiest months in terms of online shopping were November, when retailers offered large discounts, September and October, when “back to school” sales were launched.

Smartphones were the most purchased item among electronic goods, followed by laptops. Among mobile phone accessories, Bluetooth headsets and smart watches topped the list.

Cabinets, office chairs and computer tables also became the preferred products for shopping in 2023, according to the report.

Deep fryers were among the most purchased products among small home appliances, as well as espresso and cappuccino machines.

A separate survey showed that 57 percent of Turks did not plan on celebrating New Year’s Eve.

Some 87 percent of those who celebrate will spend the night at home, while 13.4 percent said they would go out to welcome the new year.

According to the survey carried out by polling company Areda, the most popular entertainment among those who celebrate New Year’s Eve is watching TV at home at 55 percent, while 12 percent said they would play games.

Some 0.2 percent said they would sleep the night away, and 0.4 percent suggested they would celebrate New Year’s Eve alone.

