Turks in Kiev, Kharkiv to be evacuated via trains

  • February 28 2022 15:39:00

Turks in Kiev, Kharkiv to be evacuated via trains

KIEV
Turks in Kiev, Kharkiv to be evacuated via trains

Turkey’s embassies in Ukraine’s capital Kiev and the second-largest city Kharkiv have announced that the second evacuation process to be actualized on Feb. 28, highlighting that hundreds of Turkish citizens have left Ukraine with trains via Romania.

The first train carrying Turkish citizens will depart from Kiev at 7 p.m. on Feb. 28, while the second train will leave Kharkiv at 8 p.m.

The trains will arrive at Cernăuți County in Romania on early March 1.

The first group of some 250 Turks that were evacuated from Ukraine’s Odessa province on Feb. 25 entered Turkey from the northwestern province of Edirne with five buses on late Feb. 27.

“The situation in Ukraine is very bad. I do not feel good while talking about it,” Yasin Şahin said, adding that he was happy to be back in his homeland.

“We left everything behind. We hope that the war will be over soon,” İlhan Yılmaz, the head of a Turkish company operating in Odessa, told Demirören News Agency.

Separately, Turkey’s national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) planned some additional flights to Romania on late Feb. 28.

Due to the high demand emerging after the Ukraine crisis, “we have added some extra flights to Romania,” THY said in a statement.

There were around 20,000 Turkish nationals in Ukraine, and 5,000 of them returned to Turkey shortly before the conflict broke out.

TURKEY Opposition puts first signature to system change

Opposition puts first signature to system change
MOST POPULAR

  1. Rents in Istanbul leap 98 percent

    Rents in Istanbul leap 98 percent

  2. Turkey to act accordingly under Montreux: FM

    Turkey to act accordingly under Montreux: FM

  3. Ukraine slows Russian advance under shadow of nuclear threat

    Ukraine slows Russian advance under shadow of nuclear threat

  4. Iconic mansion along Istanbul’s Bosphorus to be put up for sale for record price

    Iconic mansion along Istanbul’s Bosphorus to be put up for sale for record price

  5. Six opposition leaders meet to disclose their system proposal

    Six opposition leaders meet to disclose their system proposal
Recommended
Opposition puts first signature to system change

Opposition puts first signature to system change
Red Crescent teams arrive at Ukrainian border

Red Crescent teams arrive at Ukrainian border
People who took stand during ‘post-modern coup’ cannot be forgotten: Erdoğan

People who took stand during ‘post-modern coup’ cannot be forgotten: Erdoğan

Turkey continues phone diplomacy over war in Ukraine

Turkey continues phone diplomacy over war in Ukraine
Minister hails success in double-jab rate

Minister hails success in double-jab rate
Rents in Istanbul leap 98 percent

Rents in Istanbul leap 98 percent
WORLD UN climate report: ’Atlas of human suffering’ worse, bigger

UN climate report: ’Atlas of human suffering’ worse, bigger

Deadly with extreme weather now, climate change is about to get so much worse. It is likely going to make the world sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and way more dangerous in the next 18 years with an “unavoidable” increase in risks, a new United Nations science report says.

ECONOMY US offshore wind power lease sale nets record $4.3 billion

US offshore wind power lease sale nets record $4.3 billion

Energy companies bid a record $4.37 billion on Feb. 25 for leases to develop wind power off the U.S. east coast, authorities said, after sales key to America’s renewable electricity ambitions.

SPORTS Swiatek dedicates victory to ‘suffering Ukraine’

Swiatek dedicates victory to ‘suffering Ukraine’

Poland’s Iga Swiatek swept aside Anett Kontaveit in the Qatar Open final on Feb. 26 and dedicated her victory to “the people who are suffering in Ukraine.”