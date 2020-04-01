Turks find unusual ways to prevent being infected with coronavirus

Some Turks are in no way laid-back when it comes to preventing getting infected with the novel coronavirus, which has ravaged the whole world, wreaking havoc on many economies.

A tradesman in the Black Sea province of Ordu’s Altınordu district has found a novel “solution” to prevent coronavirus contamination through banknotes.

Orhan Sarı, 55, who has been running a grocery store for 25 years, disinfects the money he receives from customers who come to his workplace by boiling it at a temperature of 100 degrees Celsius.

Stressing that the risk of spreading viruses via money circulating throughout the day is very high, Sarı said that he has even considered cleaning the banknotes even with bleach during the disinfection stage.

Residents living in the Black Sea province of Rize’s Çayeli district have closed the entrance to their neighborhood with an automatic shutter due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The shutter is kept closed day and night to prevent outsiders from entering, while only pedestrian access is allowed in the settlement.

In Adıyaman, an eastern province, residents of a small village also have blocked the entrance to the settlement with the stones they have put on the roads and the signs they hung.

“Entrance and exit to the village are prohibited due to the virus epidemic,” it says on the sign.

In the Marmara province of Tekidağ’s Muratlı district, a tradesman irons banknotes before touching them to fight against the epidemic.

A hardware store owner Kahraman Bayazıt, who takes banknotes from customers with tongs, claims that he kills the germs on them by ironing them with a hot iron.

Bayazıt, who ironed the banknote in front of confused customers, states that with the precaution he took, he “prevented” the coronavirus.

Another remarkable measure against the coronavirus came from a taxi driver in the eastern province of Bingöl.

Eren Oğur, who has been a taxi driver in the city for three years, closed the driver seat of his vehicle with a transparent pad to protect him from the epidemic and put a distance between the passengers.

Oğur, who also disinfected the money he received from his customers through the partition, said that the measures he took were appreciated by the customers.

A wedding ceremony took place unusually in the Eyüpsultan district of Istanbul.

Selin Ayhan, 25, and Doğan Mert, 28, who did not change their wedding date, did not allow the coronavirus to prevent them from tying the knot.

They got married, wearing their overalls and masks, gloves and protective glasses, instead of the usual suit and wedding gown.