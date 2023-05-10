Turks abroad vote in high numbers for May 14 polls

ANKARA

Some 1.8 million Turks living abroad have cast votes for the May 14 presidential and parliamentary polls, the election watchdog has announced, citing a three-point increase in the turnout compared to the 2018 elections.

Turks living in 73 countries, mostly in Europe, Africa and North America, cast their ballots for the elections at the Turkish diplomatic missions and border gates between April 27 and May 9. The Supreme Election Board (YSK) informed that 1,817,010 Turkish citizens voted for the polls. The Turkish diaspora will be able to continue to vote until 5 p.m. on May 14 at the border gates, the YSK stated.

According to the YSK, the number of eligible voters living abroad exceeds 3.4 million, making up around 5 percent of the entire electors in Türkiye.

The turnout for Turkish citizens living abroad has increased by 53 percent, which marks the highest since the 2011 elections, according to the YSK figures. In the 2018 presidential and parliamentary votes, the turnout remained at a 50 percent level.

In case the presidential elections go to the second round, slated for May 28, Turks abroad will be able to vote between May 20 and 24.

The votes cast abroad are being brought to Türkiye by diplomatic couriers. Three planes rented from Turkish Airlines bring the votes from the European countries where the majority of Turkish voters reside.

The votes will be preserved in the depots of the YSK in the Turkish capital Ankara and guarded until they will be counted after voting will end on May 14.