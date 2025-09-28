Türkiye’s zero waste initiative marks 8 years of global impact

ANKARA

Türkiye’s nationwide environmental campaign, dubbed the “Zero Waste” initiative, is celebrating its eighth anniversary, highlighting the country’s efforts to reduce waste, conserve resources and promote sustainable practices.

Launched on Sept. 27, 2017, under the auspices of Türkiye’s first lady Emine Erdoğan, the project has become a shared global value, fostering cleaner, sustainable practices across Türkiye and the world.

“This project is not just an environmental initiative; it is a transformation that moves consciences,” Erdoğan highlighted, reflecting on the eight-year journey. “Every step we took was for all living beings sharing our water, soil, air and sky. We have seen that small steps, taken with sincerity and determination, can become a global movement.”

Over eight years, the program has achieved significant environmental and economic milestones.

More than 205,000 buildings have adopted a zero-waste management system, raising Türkiye’s recycling rate from 13 percent in 2017 to 36 percent in 2024, with a goal of 60 percent by 2035.

Recycling has also prevented the cutting of over 550 million trees and reduced 150 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to the annual output of around 30 million cars.

The program has trained 25 million people and recovered 74.5 million tons of waste, contributing 256 billion Turkish Lira ($6.1 billion) to the economy.

Complementary initiatives include Zero Waste Blue, launched in 2019 to tackle marine litter, removing 585,000 tons of waste.

Türkiye’s commitment to Zero Waste has gained international recognition.

In 2022, the United Nations General Assembly designated March 30 as the International Day of Zero Waste.