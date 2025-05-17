Türkiye’s youth population keeps declining, TÜİK data shows

Türkiye’s youth population keeps declining, TÜİK data shows

ANKARA
Türkiye’s youth population keeps declining, TÜİK data shows

Türkiye’s youth population has been steadily declining over the years, with those aged 15 to 24 making up 14.9 percent of Türkiye’s total population of 85.6 million in 2024, according to the data published by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on May 16.

This age group made up 20.8 percent of the total population in 1950, hovered around 16.6 percent in 2013 and has been steadily declining since then.

Numbering nearly 12.7 million in 2024, 51.2 percent are male and 48.8 percent are female of this youth population, TÜİK said.

Despite the decline, Türkiye’s youth population ratio remains notably higher than the average in European Union (EU) member states. In 2024, the average youth proportion across the 27 EU countries was 10.7 percent.

In parallel with this decline, Türkiye has been grappling with a steady decrease in birth rates over recent years, urging the government to proclaim 2025 as the “Year of the Family” and carry out a thorough examination of the causes and potential solutions.

Most recently, authorities launched a new child allowance program in a bid to address the issue.

A high-fertility scenario, which assumes that a set of dedicated measures could effectively increase birth rates, projects a youth share of 11.4 percent by 2100, according to TÜİK data.

In a low-fertility scenario, which assumes a continued rapid decline in birth rates, the youth proportion is expected to fall more sharply, decreasing to 7.2 percent by the same year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye-US partnership is vital for regional, global stability, says Erdoğan

Türkiye-US partnership is vital for regional, global stability, says Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye-US partnership is vital for regional, global stability, says Erdoğan

    Türkiye-US partnership is vital for regional, global stability, says Erdoğan

  2. Erdoğan announces discovery of new 75 bcm natural gas reserve in Black Sea

    Erdoğan announces discovery of new 75 bcm natural gas reserve in Black Sea

  3. Hadid sister helps launch Palestinian film streaming site

    Hadid sister helps launch Palestinian film streaming site

  4. Britain’s MI5 lets public in for first time

    Britain’s MI5 lets public in for first time

  5. Ibrahim Maalouf opens Antalya Akra Jazz Festival with Levantine flare

    Ibrahim Maalouf opens Antalya Akra Jazz Festival with Levantine flare
Recommended
Türkiye-US partnership is vital for regional, global stability, says Erdoğan

Türkiye-US partnership is vital for regional, global stability, says Erdoğan
Erdoğan announces discovery of new 75 bcm natural gas reserve in Black Sea

Erdoğan announces discovery of new 75 bcm natural gas reserve in Black Sea
Sail Türkiye Racing sets course to Samsun in tribute to May 19

Sail Türkiye Racing sets course to Samsun in tribute to May 19
Türkiye set to establish joint university with Syria in Damascus

Türkiye set to establish joint university with Syria in Damascus
TikTok launches dedicated content hub for Turkish TV series

TikTok launches dedicated content hub for Turkish TV series
Legal, social moves to follow PKKs exit: Reports

Legal, social moves to follow PKK's exit: Reports
WORLD Trump blasts Supreme Court over block on deportations

Trump blasts Supreme Court over block on deportations

U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out Friday at the Supreme Court after it blocked his bid to resume deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members, saying the justices are "not allowing me to do what I was elected to do."
ECONOMY Türkiye ranks among top 10 destinations for international students

Türkiye ranks among top 10 destinations for international students

Türkiye has secured a spot among the world’s top 10 countries for international student education, the Trade Ministry announced.

SPORTS Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray’s Nigerian star Victor Osimhen scored two goals and Turkish forward Barış Alper Yılmaz added another as the Istanbul club comfortably beat Trabzonspor 3-0 to win the Ziraat Turkish Cup trophy on May 14 night.
﻿