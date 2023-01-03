Türkiye’s withdrawal from Istanbul Convention in line with law: Council of State

Türkiye’s withdrawal from Istanbul Convention in line with law: Council of State

ANKARA
Türkiye’s withdrawal from Istanbul Convention in line with law: Council of State

The Council of State has upheld Türkiye’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, also known as the Council of Europe Convention, on preventing violence against women.

The Administrative Courts Board of the Council of State made the final decision in the case regarding Türkiye’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, while the board found the decision “in accordance with the law.”

Türkiye announced its unilateral termination of the Istanbul convention with a presidential decree on March 20, 2021.

A large number of lawsuits were filed in the Council of State with the request to cancel the presidential decision on Türkiye’s exit from the convention and for the suspension of execution.

The 10th Chamber of the Council of State accepted around 200 applications filed by women’s organizations, lawyers and bar associations to revert the government’s decision to withdraw from the convention.

In the decision taken by the 10th Chamber with a majority of votes on July 19,2022, it was stated that “there was no contradiction to law in the presidential decree in terms of authority and for elements.”

As a result of the objection of some non-governmental organizations, the plaintiff came to the Administrative Courts Board, which is the final decision-making authority of the file. At the end of the negotiations, the board rejected the appeal objections and upheld the decision of the 10th Chamber.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE MHP leader says he welcomes both to hold polls on time or earlier

MHP leader says he welcomes both to hold polls on time or earlier
LATEST NEWS

  1. MHP leader says he welcomes both to hold polls on time or earlier

    MHP leader says he welcomes both to hold polls on time or earlier

  2. No snap elections, but taking calendar back is being evaluated: AKP spokesperson

    No snap elections, but taking calendar back is being evaluated: AKP spokesperson

  3. Türkiye’s withdrawal from Istanbul Convention in line with law: Council of State

    Türkiye’s withdrawal from Istanbul Convention in line with law: Council of State

  4. Türkiye's inflation rate slows sharply to 64.3%

    Türkiye's inflation rate slows sharply to 64.3%

  5. EU to try again for coordination on China COVID-19 policies

    EU to try again for coordination on China COVID-19 policies
Recommended
MHP leader says he welcomes both to hold polls on time or earlier

MHP leader says he welcomes both to hold polls on time or earlier
No snap elections, but taking calendar back is being evaluated: AKP spokesperson

No snap elections, but taking calendar back is being evaluated: AKP spokesperson
Top Turkish diplomat attends swearing-in ceremony of Lula

Top Turkish diplomat attends swearing-in ceremony of Lula

Over 21,000 foreign students receive education in Antalya

Over 21,000 foreign students receive education in Antalya
Pets abandoned to avoid fines as chipping time over

Pets abandoned to avoid fines as chipping time over
Fairy chimneys appear in Lake Van due to drought

Fairy chimneys appear in Lake Van due to drought
WORLD EU to try again for coordination on China COVID-19 policies

EU to try again for coordination on China COVID-19 policies

European Union nations will try again on Wednesday to mold a coordinated approach on if and how authorities should check incoming airline passengers from China for any new COVID-19 variants after several member nations announced individual efforts over the past week.

ECONOMY Türkiyes inflation rate slows sharply to 64.3%

Türkiye's inflation rate slows sharply to 64.3%

Türkiye's annual inflation rate slowed sharply in December, official data showed Tuesday.

SPORTS Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

A girl who was chosen as a sailing candidate when she was only 8 years old and did not even know how to swim has brought Türkiye the world championship at the age of 15 in the optimist branch.