Türkiye’s unmanned vessel technologies create export opportunities to Europe

Türkiye’s unmanned vessel technologies create export opportunities to Europe

ANKARA
Türkiye’s unmanned vessel technologies create export opportunities to Europe

The Turkish defense industry’s unmanned surface vessel (USV) technologies are creating opportunities for exports to Europe, as recently with Havelsan’s partnership with VN Maritime shipyard to equip Turkish Rafnar boats with fully autonomous and remote-controlled mission software.

Havelsan, after supplying Turkish security forces with its Sancar USV, developed in collaboration with Yonca shipyard, added a new platform to its line of USVs by enabling autonomous capabilities within Rafnar's boats built with its all-purpose and world-renowned OK hull technology.

Rafnar boats are widely used in civil and security applications, especially in the challenging maritime conditions of Northern Europe.

Under this partnership, the Rafnar platform will be able to perform many critical missions, ranging from fish detection and research tasks to coastal security operations, with or without an operator at the helm.

Havelsan's autonomous control and mission software will ensure continuous communication because the system's platforms will be equipped with sensor fusion, route optimization, collision avoidance algorithms, and command and control links.

Rafnar boats will be redesigned to support both manned and unmanned operations. Havelsan will provide radar, LiDAR, electro-optical systems, cameras, and platform integration.

Havelsan's involvement in this field began with the Sancar USV project. Havelsan also provides a homegrown, network-supported, data-integrated combat management system known as "Advent."

Havelsan and VN Maritime shipyard will initially work on the European market for civilian purposes with the goal of developing solutions for critical base protection, port security, and military reconnaissance and surveillance missions in the future.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize

Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize
LATEST NEWS

  1. Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize

    Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize

  2. Russian attack batters Ukraine energy grid, kills 7-year-old

    Russian attack batters Ukraine energy grid, kills 7-year-old

  3. Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: defense ministry

    Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: defense ministry

  4. Gaza civil defense says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas

    Gaza civil defense says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas

  5. France's Macron to name PM to end political crisis

    France's Macron to name PM to end political crisis
Recommended
Silver price hits decades high as gold rush eases

Silver price hits decades high as gold rush eases
Pope Leo condemns luxury of wealthy amid plight of poor

Pope Leo condemns luxury of wealthy amid plight of poor
EU woos developing nations at investment forum

EU woos developing nations at investment forum
World economy not doing as badly as feared, IMF chief says

World economy not doing as badly as feared, IMF chief says
Some Fed officials could have backed no rate cut: Minutes

Some Fed officials could have backed no rate cut: Minutes
China bolsters export controls on rare-earth industry

China bolsters export controls on rare-earth industry
Financial institutions sound a warning over AI bubble

Financial institutions sound a warning over AI bubble
WORLD Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize

Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize

The Nobel Peace Prize was on Friday awarded to Venezuela's opposition leader and democracy activist Maria Corina Machado, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.
ECONOMY Silver price hits decades high as gold rush eases

Silver price hits decades high as gold rush eases

The price of silver hit a multi-decade high on Thursday as investors kept flocking to safe havens amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty, while gold eased off a record run.

SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿