Unemployment rate hits 20-year low of 7.9 percent in March

Unemployment rate hits 20-year low of 7.9 percent in March

ANKARA
Unemployment rate hits 20-year low of 7.9 percent in March

Türkiye's unemployment rate fell by 0.3 percentage points month-on-month to 7.9 percent in March, marking its lowest level since January 2005, according to official data released on April 29.

The number of jobless aged 15 and over dropped by 65,000 to 2.8 million, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data showed.

The labor force participation rate increased by 0.4 points from a month ago to 53.4 percent in March.

The labor force participation rates for men and women were 71.6 percent and 35.7 percent, respectively.

The country’s total labor force was 35.4 million people as of March, according to the latest data.

The employment rate rose by 0.6 points to 49.2 percent this March, meaning 32.6 million people.

The unemployment rate for men declined from 6.7 percent in February to 6.5 percent, while it fell from 11 percent to 10.6 percent.

Youth unemployment, defined as those aged 15 and 24, edged up 0.1 points from the previous month to 15.1 percent in March. The jobless rate was 11 percent for men and 22.6 percent for women.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ottoman sultan’s 71 heirs recognized after 15-year legal battle

Ottoman sultan’s 71 heirs recognized after 15-year legal battle
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ottoman sultan’s 71 heirs recognized after 15-year legal battle

    Ottoman sultan’s 71 heirs recognized after 15-year legal battle

  2. Gov’t committed to construct canal in Istanbul: Minister

    Gov’t committed to construct canal in Istanbul: Minister

  3. 60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

    60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

  4. Greek top diplomat meets Orthodox community in Istanbul

    Greek top diplomat meets Orthodox community in Istanbul

  5. Türkiye won’t accept initiatives to divide Syria

    Türkiye won’t accept initiatives to divide Syria
Recommended
Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya

Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya
TPAO to explore natural gas and oil at two sites in Hungary

TPAO to explore natural gas and oil at two sites in Hungary
Istanbul Airport becomes busiest airport in Europe

Istanbul Airport becomes busiest airport in Europe
Bank of Japan holds rates, lowers growth forecasts

Bank of Japan holds rates, lowers growth forecasts
16 EU states seek budget concessions to lift defense spending

16 EU states seek budget concessions to lift defense spending
Tech giants Meta and Microsoft report strong earnings

Tech giants Meta and Microsoft report strong earnings
Monthly inflation rate expected to pick up in April

Monthly inflation rate expected to pick up in April
WORLD 60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

In a diplomatic first, Turkish and Greek Cypriots did not discuss a federal model during their latest informal meeting in Geneva under the U.N. auspices, Turkish diplomatic sources have stressed, calling this a new stage in efforts for the resolution of the problem on the island that marks its 60th anniversary.
ECONOMY Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya

Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, accompanied by representatives of Turkish contracting companies, has paid a visit to Libya to discuss bilateral ties.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿