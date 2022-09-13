Türkiye’s unemployment rate down at 10.1 pct

ANKARA

The unemployment rate in Türkiye fell to 10.1 percent in July month-on-month, fresh data from the country’s statistical office showed yesterday.

In July versus June, the number of unemployed people age 15 and over dropped by 113,000 to nearly 3.44 million, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The number of employed people in Türkiye dropped by 148,000 to over 30.6 million, placing the employment rate at 47.3 percent with a 0.3 percentage point decrease over the same period.

“The youth unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group was 19.1% with 0.8 percentage point decrease compared to the previous month,” TÜİK said.

“The number of persons in the labor force realized as 34 million persons with 262,000 persons decrease in July 2022 compared to the previous month,” the institute said, adding that labor force participation rate was 52.6 percent with 0.5 percentage point decrease, with the rate being 70.7 for men and 34.9 percent for women.

Seasonally and calendar adjusted average weekly actual working hours of persons at work during the reference period decreased by 1.2 hours and estimated 43.1 hours compared to the previous month in July, according to TÜİK.