Türkiye’s UAE exports surge $268.8 mln in February boom

ANKARA
Türkiye’s exports to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) shot up by $268.8 million last month, topping the list of trade gains.

Data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM) shows the UAE leapfrogged others to become Türkiye’s eighth-biggest market, with $599.6 million in goods shipped in February alone.

The surge ties back to stronger ties. Last month’s IDEX 2025 defense fair in Abu Dhabi saw Turkish firms sign key deals, boosting both trade and diplomacy.

Jewelry led the charge, soaring to $411.7 million — a $275 million spike from last year.

Chemicals hit $25.6 million, electronics reached $17.4 million, grains and pulses clocked $15.4 million, and shipbuilding added $14.2 million.

Not everything glittered. Cars dropped to $5.4 million, carpets fell to $2.8 million, and machinery slid to $2.6 million. Seafood and animal products took a $11.5 million hit, while fruits and veggies dipped by $1.4 million. Still, steel climbed $6.4 million to $13.5 million.

Istanbul dominated with $295.1 million in exports. Çorum followed at $208.2 million, Trabzon hit $14.3 million, İzmir added $11.8 million, and Bursa chipped in $9.3 million.

The UAE trails Germany ($1.5 billion), Italy ($1.1 billion), the UK ($986.7 million), the U.S. ($929.4 million), and Iraq ($884.9 million). But it outpaced Jordan ($157.5 million) and Slovakia ($121.7 million), with Greece ($273.5 million) and Spain ($770.4 million) also in the mix.

The UAE’s appeal goes beyond numbers, Mehmet Ali Akarca, Türkiye-UAE Business Council head at Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK), told state-run Anadolu Agency, adding that the country is a hotspot for Türk firms.

“Energy, tech, logistics—the UAE’s got it all,” he said. He flagged the “Abu Dhabi 2030 Plan,” a $200 billion push for non-oil growth like solar and infrastructure. “That’s our opening.”

Akarca sees more ahead. The UAE’s ports and airports make it a trade hub, perfect for Turkish logistics. Finance thrives with free zones and low taxes, while health and tech — think AI and smart cities — offer fresh turf.

“Their policies welcome us,” he added. “It’s a chance to build something big.”

