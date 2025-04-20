Türkiye's top diplomat, Hamas discuss attempts for ceasefire in Gaza

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the head of Hamas’ Shura Council on Saturday discussed efforts to establish a ceasefire in Gaza.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan and Muhammad Darwish along with his delegation met in the Turkish capital Ankara.

During the meeting, it was underlined that Israel, by blocking the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, is trying to starve the Palestinian population, stressing the need for the international community to step up efforts to deliver aid to the region.

The meeting also underlined that attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from their homeland are unacceptable.

The situation in the West Bank was discussed as well, with emphasis on how Israel’s actions to make the occupation permanent have reached a level that threatens regional peace.

Efforts to achieve reconciliation among Palestinian groups were also discussed.

Fidan highlighted the importance of unity among Palestinians, expressing Türkiye’s readiness to contribute in every possible way to support these efforts.