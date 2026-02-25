Türkiye’s top 10 banks earn 675 bln liras in profit in 2025

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s largest banks by assets recorded combined profits of 674.8 billion Turkish Liras ($15.38 billion) in 2025, marking a 40 percent increase compared to the previous year.

The country’s top 10 banks in 2025 were Ziraat Bank, VakıfBank, İş Bank, Halkbank, Garanti BBVA, Akbank, Yapı Kredi, QNB Bank, DenizBank and Kuveyt Türk.

Ziraat Bank led the sector with a profit of 161.5 billion liras, followed by Garanti BBVA with 110.6 billion liras, VakıfBank with 70.1 billion liras, İş Bank with 67.4 billion liras and Akbank with 57.2 billion liras.

DenizBank earned 54.9 billion liras, QNB Bank 47.8 billion liras, Kuveyt Türk 40.4 billion liras, Yapı Kredi 37.8 billion liras and Halkbank 27.1 billion liras.

VakıfBank achieved the highest profit growth at 73.5 percent, followed by Yapı Kredi at 68.8 percent, Ziraat Bank at 60.4 percent, İş Bank at 48.2 percent and Akbank at 35.1 percent. QNB Bank increased its profit by 32.2 percent, Halkbank by 23.1 percent, DenizBank by 22.1 percent and Kuveyt Türk by 16.5 percent.

The total assets of these banks rose 41 percent compared to the previous year, reaching 38 trillion liras.

In terms of assets, Ziraat Bank maintained its position as the largest with 8.5 trillion liras. VakıfBank ranked second with 5.4 trillion liras, while İş Bank, with 4.6 trillion liras, held third place and remained the largest private bank.

Halkbank followed with 4.3 trillion liras and Garanti BBVA ranked fifth with 3.8 trillion liras.