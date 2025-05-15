Türkiye's territorial integrity, national unity 'not up for debate': Erdoğan

Türkiye's territorial integrity, national unity 'not up for debate': Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday firmly ruled out any debate over Türkiye’s territorial integrity, national unity, or official symbols, warning against attempts to challenge the country’s constitutional foundations.

“Our state’s territorial integrity, national unity and solidarity, unitary structure, flag, and official language are never open to discussion,” Erdoğan said during a speech at a ceremony hosted by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) in Ankara.

Responding to recent political debates surrounding Türkiye’s governance model, Erdoğan said, “We are the first to object to any interference with the fundamental characteristics of our Republic — long before those who make the most noise about it.”

The president reiterated his government’s commitment to a “Terror-Free Türkiye,” a concept he described as essential not only for national security but also for economic development. “This initiative will lift one more major obstacle to our nation’s peace, prosperity, and progress,” he said.

“Those who mourn the potential end of terrorism, who grieve as if it’s something to preserve, are not acting in good faith,” he added, in an apparent reference to political opponents critical of recent government policies.

Erdoğan also noted that the country’s struggle with terrorism had exacted a heavy toll. “In 41 years, more than 10,000 of our security personnel were martyred. The direct and indirect cost of terrorism to Türkiye has reached $2 trillion,” he said.

In a message to business leaders, Erdoğan emphasized the importance of private sector support for national goals. “Your constructive guidance is critical in helping Türkiye achieve its economic targets and in successfully completing our efforts for a Terror-Free Türkiye,” he said.

He also hailed Türkiye’s defense industry advances, saying, “We have gone from a country begging for drone technology to one whose products are in global demand.”

On post-earthquake recovery efforts, Erdoğan pledged to deliver 453,000 housing units to earthquake victims by early next year, with 252,000 more to be completed by the end of 2025.

 

