Türkiye’s steel output reaches 16.5 million tons in January–May

Türkiye’s steel output reaches 16.5 million tons in January–May

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s steel output reaches 16.5 million tons in January–May

Türkiye produced 16.5 million tons of crude steel in the first five months of the year, marking a 6.8 percent year-on-year increase, according to data released by the Turkish Steel Producers’ Association (TÇÜD).

Steel consumption climbed 7.5 percent year-on-year to 16.7 million tons. Despite stronger domestic demand and production, the country’s steel exports weakened and imports remained elevated.

In May alone, crude steel production rose 8.9 percent year-on-year to 3.4 million tons. Steel consumption, however, edged down 1.1 percent year-on-year to 3.4 million tons.

During the first five months, export volumes fell 2.9 percent year-on-year to 6.1 million tons, while export revenues declined 4.7 percent year-on-year to $4.1 billion.

For May, steel exports stood at 1.3 million tons, down 0.2 percent year-on-year, while export value slipped 0.6 percent year-on-year to $914.8 million.

On the import side, Türkiye purchased 7.5 million tons of steel products in January–May, representing a 0.5 percent year-on-year increase in volume. Import expenditures, however, decreased 3.7 percent year-on-year to $5.1 billion.

May imports showed a stronger contraction, with volumes declining 16.4 percent year-on-year to 1.6 million tons and import value dropping 18.2 percent year-on-year to $1 billion.

TÇÜD Secretary General Veysel Yayan said imports of Chinese-origin steel products have not fallen to the expected levels despite trade measures introduced against Chinese products. He noted that several product categories continue to record significant growth. Imports from Russia and ASEAN countries are also increasing, he added.

Yayan also said the European Union’s revised steel safeguard regime, introduced in July 2026, could prove less restrictive than initially feared. He stated that the 1.5 million-ton quota allocated to countries covered by Free Trade Agreements may allow Türkiye’s steel exports to the EU to exceed 3 million tons per year.

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