Iran begins week of mourning for slain leader Khamenei

Iran begins week of mourning for slain leader Khamenei

TEHRAN
Iran begins week of mourning for slain leader Khamenei

 

Iran on June 3 kicked off a week of mourning for late supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who killed in U.S.-Israeli strikes, with foreign dignitaries attending the official ceremony.

The body of Khamenei arrived at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla on July 3 ahead of his funeral.

Photos showed mourners carrying Khamenei’s coffin, emblazoned with Iran’s tricolor flag, into the Grand Mosalla, one of the Islamic Republic’s most important ceremonial venues.

Others show crowds at a pre-funeral ceremony clad in black, as the coffin was set down against a backdrop of red flowers and white butterflies hanging in the air.

Ahmad Vahidi, head of the Revolutionary Guards, the ideological arm of the military, made his first appearance since the start of the war in February, paying his respects at the coffin.

The ceremonies started an official ceremony on July 3, as Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Iraqi President Nizar Amedi, Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government President Nechirvan Barzani, Armenian Prime
Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon and Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili attended the ceremony.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz represented Ankara and was received by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Public ceremonies are expected to take place at multiple locations in Iran and Iraq from July 4 to July 9. The ceremonies are expected to draw between 15 and 20 million mourners, according to officials, which would make it the biggest state funeral in the country’s history.

Workers were readying the Grand Mosalla on July 2, while security teams stopped passing cars and curious bystanders looked on.

Khamenei, a spiritual figure for many Shias, was killed at the age of 86 in strikes on his compound in the center of the Iranian capital.

Authorities have ordered public and private offices in Tehran to close from July 4 through 6, while traffic restrictions will make much of the city center inaccessible to private vehicles.

Following the ceremonies in Tehran, Khamenei’s body will be taken to the Iraqi holy cities of Najaf and Karbala before his burial on July 9 at the shrine of Imam Reza in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, his birthplace.

Ali Khamanei,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal

Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal

    Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal

  2. Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg

    Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg

  3. Sakarya hosts first Culture Route Fest

    Sakarya hosts first Culture Route Fest

  4. Can fine dining become an agricultural project?

    Can fine dining become an agricultural project?

  5. Centuries-old Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament kicks off in Edirne

    Centuries-old Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament kicks off in Edirne
Recommended
Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg

Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg
Syria begins trials over violence in Druze heartland

Syria begins trials over violence in Druze heartland
Fate of Gaza Strip eclipsed by Middle East war

Fate of Gaza Strip eclipsed by Middle East war
Trump says American identity under renewed attack as US turns 250

Trump says American identity under 'renewed attack' as US turns 250
Huge crowds gather as Khamenei funeral ceremonies begin in Iran

Huge crowds gather as Khamenei funeral ceremonies begin in Iran
Syria vows accountability after Damascus bomb blast

Syria vows accountability after Damascus bomb blast
Hunt for Ukraine woman after Monaco bomb attack: Interpol

Hunt for Ukraine woman after Monaco bomb attack: Interpol
WORLD Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg

Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg

Russia downed dozens of Ukrainian drones over Saint Petersburg, the city's governor said on July 4, with an oil terminal hit and a drone falling on the Peterhof historical complex but causing no damage.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s defense industry hits new export threshold

Türkiye’s defense industry hits new export threshold

Türkiye’s defense and aerospace exports exceeded $11 billion on a 12-month basis for the first time, the head of the Defense Industries Secretariat has said.
SPORTS Celtics reportedly trading Brown to Sixers in NBA blockbuster

Celtics reportedly trading Brown to Sixers in NBA blockbuster

Celtics star Jaylen Brown is headed to the Philadelphia 76ers in a stunning NBA trade that will send Paul George to Boston, ESPN reported on Wednesday.
﻿