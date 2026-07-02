French shipping company CMA CGM Group to buy FedEx' logistics arm

French shipping company CMA CGM Group to buy FedEx' logistics arm

NEW YORK
French shipping company CMA CGM Group to buy FedEx logistics arm

French container shipping company CMA CGM Group will buy FedEx Supply Chain, the third-party logistics subsidiary of FedEx for $1.4 billion, as it works to expand in the U.S.


CMA CGM Group said the acquisition will triple the size of its own logistics arm, CEVA Logistics and help build its presence as a contract logistics provider in North America.

In 2025, CMA CGM pledged to invest $20 billion in its U.S. warehousing, air cargo and logistics over four years.

The two companies said they expected to enter into multiyear air and ocean freight commercial agreements as well.

FedEx, based in Memphis, Tennessee, has been spinning off some businesses to focus on its delivery business, focusing on higher-margin business-to-business deliveries for the healthcare, automotive, aerospace and data center industries. It completed its spinoff of FedEx Freight, which transports heavy and bulky shipments, on June 1.

The acquisition is expected to close later this year, subject to regulatory approvals.

The air cargo and ocean freight deals are expected to be ironed out in different phases between 2026 and 2028.

CMA-CGM,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal

Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal

    Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal

  2. Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg

    Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg

  3. Sakarya hosts first Culture Route Fest

    Sakarya hosts first Culture Route Fest

  4. Can fine dining become an agricultural project?

    Can fine dining become an agricultural project?

  5. Centuries-old Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament kicks off in Edirne

    Centuries-old Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament kicks off in Edirne
Recommended
Türkiye’s defense industry hits new export threshold

Türkiye’s defense industry hits new export threshold
EU official says reforms key to Türkiye’s resilience

EU official says reforms key to Türkiye’s resilience
Türkiye’s 12-month exports hit record $278 bln, trade minister says

Türkiye’s 12-month exports hit record $278 bln, trade minister says
Türkiye’s annual inflation eases to 32.1 percent in June, below expectations

Türkiye’s annual inflation eases to 32.1 percent in June, below expectations
AI race weakens climate pledges at Google, Amazon

AI race weakens climate pledges at Google, Amazon
From ketchup to car parts, Cuba gets private sector makeover

From ketchup to car parts, Cuba gets private sector makeover
Carney secures deal for western Canada oil pipeline

Carney secures deal for western Canada oil pipeline
WORLD Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg

Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg

Russia downed dozens of Ukrainian drones over Saint Petersburg, the city's governor said on July 4, with an oil terminal hit and a drone falling on the Peterhof historical complex but causing no damage.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s defense industry hits new export threshold

Türkiye’s defense industry hits new export threshold

Türkiye’s defense and aerospace exports exceeded $11 billion on a 12-month basis for the first time, the head of the Defense Industries Secretariat has said.
SPORTS Celtics reportedly trading Brown to Sixers in NBA blockbuster

Celtics reportedly trading Brown to Sixers in NBA blockbuster

Celtics star Jaylen Brown is headed to the Philadelphia 76ers in a stunning NBA trade that will send Paul George to Boston, ESPN reported on Wednesday.
﻿