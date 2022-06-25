Türkiye’s spy agency captures Greek citizen over espionage

  • June 25 2022 16:29:00

Türkiye’s spy agency captures Greek citizen over espionage

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s spy agency captures Greek citizen over espionage

Türkiye’s national intelligence organisation caught a Greek citizen on suspicion of espionage activities on behalf of Athens, Demirören News Agency reported on June 25. 

Mohamed Amar Ampara, who was captured in Türkiye, was being interrogated by the spy agency, the agency reported.

Ampara was operating disguised as a businessman during his trips to Türkiye, said security sources.

He is believed to have been compiling information about the Turkish military on the border and transferring it to Greek intelligence, according to the report.

No further details were available.

Greece,

TURKEY President Erdoğan, Swedish PM discuss NATO membership bid

President Erdoğan, Swedish PM discuss NATO membership bid

MOST POPULAR

  1. UNESCO warns Istanbul of tsunami

    UNESCO warns Istanbul of tsunami

  2. Türkiye, UK two big powers on fringe of Europe: Envoy

    Türkiye, UK two big powers on fringe of Europe: Envoy

  3. Pamuk praises change of country’s official name to ‘Türkiye’

    Pamuk praises change of country’s official name to ‘Türkiye’

  4. Greece to spend 190 mln euros to enlarge Crete Naval Base

    Greece to spend 190 mln euros to enlarge Crete Naval Base

  5. Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader

    Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader
Recommended
President Erdoğan, Swedish PM discuss NATO membership bid

President Erdoğan, Swedish PM discuss NATO membership bid

Marmaris wildfire completely under control: Minister

Marmaris wildfire completely under control: Minister

Funeral ceremony held for Turks killed in Italy chopper crash

Funeral ceremony held for Turks killed in Italy chopper crash
Türkiye, UK two big powers on fringe of Europe: Envoy

Türkiye, UK two big powers on fringe of Europe: Envoy
Pamuk praises change of country’s official name to ‘Türkiye’

Pamuk praises change of country’s official name to ‘Türkiye’
Father of killed woman cries out against court ruling

Father of killed woman cries out against court ruling
WORLD Ukraine forced to cede key battleground city

Ukraine forced to cede key battleground city

Ukrainian forces prepared on June 24 to retreat from the strategic city of Severodonetsk after weeks of fierce fighting, a setback that could pave the way for Russia to seize a larger swath of eastern Ukraine.
ECONOMY Leave time for disruptions, says Europe airports chief

Leave time for disruptions, says Europe airports chief

Arrive early, that’s the advice from the European airports chief to passengers faced with disruption this summer as the air travel industry struggles to meet surging demand after the pandemic.
SPORTS 2022 will be basketball year: Sports minister

2022 will be basketball year: Sports minister

Türkiye is hopeful to achieve successes in two major basketball tournaments and sees 2022 as a basketball year, the country’s Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has said.