Türkiye’s spy agency captures Greek citizen over espionage

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s national intelligence organisation caught a Greek citizen on suspicion of espionage activities on behalf of Athens, Demirören News Agency reported on June 25.

Mohamed Amar Ampara, who was captured in Türkiye, was being interrogated by the spy agency, the agency reported.

Ampara was operating disguised as a businessman during his trips to Türkiye, said security sources.

He is believed to have been compiling information about the Turkish military on the border and transferring it to Greek intelligence, according to the report.

No further details were available.



