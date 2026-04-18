Türkiye’s shortest ferry ride offers scenic passage in Muğla

Türkiye’s shortest ferry ride offers scenic passage in Muğla

MUĞLA
Türkiye’s shortest ferry ride offers scenic passage in Muğla

Ferry services operating on a canal in the southwestern province of Muğla provide a remarkably swift connection between Köyceğiz and Ortaca, transforming a road journey that can take up to 90–120 minutes into a crossing of just 50 seconds to around 1.5 minutes, making it one of Türkiye’s shortest ferry routes.

In service since 2016, the canal ferries link the two banks of the narrow waterway with high efficiency, offering a practical alternative to the region’s limited overland infrastructure.

Initially introduced to ease daily access for residents of Çandır neighbourhood and support agricultural activity in the area, the service has gradually evolved into an essential transport corridor for both locals and the growing number of visitors to the internationally renowned Dalyan landscape.

Operating from early morning until midnight, the ferries run on reciprocal routes between Dalyan and Çandır. Despite their modest scale, each vessel can carry up to four vehicles at a time, accommodating cars, motorcycles, tractors, minibuses and pedestrians.

The ferries now play a critical role in easing regional transport pressure, particularly during the busy summer months when tourism significantly increases traffic flow.

Situated within a designated environmentally protected zone, the ferry route passes through a sensitive ecosystem characterized by reed beds, reflective waterways, and rich biodiversity, including diverse bird populations.

The brief journey offers passengers not only efficiency but also a visually striking passage through one of Türkiye’s most ecologically valuable landscapes.

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Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan meets British, Russian counterparts at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

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