Türkiye’s share in global exports rose fourfold: Minister

  • August 30 2022 07:00:00

SAKARYA
The government aims to strengthen trade with public and private sector investments, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş has said, noting that Türkiye has been constantly increasing its share of the global exports.

“Our country is a country that has made its name known in the international community in the export of services as well as in the export of goods,” Muş said on Aug. 28 at a workshop in Sakarya’s Sapanca district, organized by the Services Exporters’ Association.

“As a matter of fact, our share of global exports has increased more than four times in the last 20 years. In addition to the important position of our country in the global supply chains, the contributions of our valuable exporters and the devoted efforts of our association are also very high,” he added.

Türkiye’s services exports left behind the effects of the pandemic,” Muş said, increasing 62 percent in 2021 compared to the previous year to $57.5 billion.

“After the acceleration witnessed in the global economic recovery as the impact of the pandemic decreased, a recession has been felt again due to the Russia-Ukraine War unfortunately,” the minister noted.

“However, despite these conditions, we, as the Trade Ministry, use all the opportunities and supports we have for our industry, producers and exporters.”

All actors in the public and private sectors need to “fight shoulder to shoulder to realize our targets set in line with Türkiye’s new economic model,” Muş said.

“For this reason, we aim to achieve new successes with our private sector, which we have been supporting, as we have achieved together before,” he added.

“In this context, I attach great importance to the workshop held here and its results. It is with great pleasure that I would like to express that despite all the challenging conditions, we are getting positive results with your support.”

Türkiye continues to maintain its strong performance in exports and economic growth, according to the minister.

“We expect our economy, which grew by 7.3 percent in the first quarter, to maintain its strong growth trend in 2022 as well,” he said.

The Trade Ministry has provided exporters with a financial support of 1.9 billion Turkish Liras ($104 million) since 2012, Muş noted.

“We will continue to provide stronger support with our new decisions,” he said.

“I am sure that these new decisions, which will increase our international competitiveness and are suitable for today’s conditions, will strengthen our position in the services sector and provide our companies with more mobility in international markets.”

TÜRKIYE Ankara issues travel warning for Iraq due to growing unrest

Ankara issues travel warning for Iraq due to growing unrest
