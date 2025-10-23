Türkiye’s railway network to expand beyond 14,000 km by 2026: Minister

ANKARA

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced that Türkiye’s railway network is set to reach 14,437 kilometers by 2026, with high-speed rail lines surpassing 2,769 kilometers as part of an ambitious expansion and modernization plan.

Uraloğlu said the ministry’s 2026 budget prioritizes developing a safe, comfortable and environmentally friendly railway system, a sector he described as essential to Türkiye’s economic and strategic future.

“After a long pause since the early years of the Republic, we have ignited the spirit of railway mobilization. We aim to make Türkiye not just a regional player, but a central hub in the global logistics network,” he said.

Uraloğlu emphasized that the government is integrating smart transportation systems and digital transformation technologies to enhance railway efficiency, security and performance. He noted that the construction of strategic logistics corridors connected to ports will reduce costs and accelerate industrial exports to global markets.

Highlighting the role of domestic railway technologies, Uraloğlu said Türkiye has significantly reduced its dependence on foreign systems, becoming “a regional technology powerhouse.”

He added that efforts to increase the share of freight and passenger transport by rail are accelerating, focusing on upgrading existing lines, building high-standard routes and connecting industrial zones, ports and logistics centers to main corridors.

According to the minister, 377.2 billion Turkish Liras ($8.98 billion) will be allocated to railway infrastructure, operations and services in 2026, with projected investments rising to 432.8 billion liras in 2027 and 474 billion liras in 2028.

The length of double-track railways is expected to rise from 19 percent in 2026 to 26 percent in 2028, while total network length is planned to expand to 15,934 kilometers in 2027 and 17,728 kilometers by 2028.

Urban rail systems will also see significant growth, with the total length projected to increase from 465.8 kilometers by the end of this year to 487.1 kilometers in 2026 and 522.1 kilometers by 2027. Uraloğlu said key high-standard railway projects, including the Ankara-İzmir, Mersin-Gaziantep and Istanbul-Gebze-Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge- Halkalı lines, are under active construction.

High-speed train lines will expand to 4,121 kilometers in 2027 and 5,343 kilometers in 2028. Meanwhile, the share of signaled railways will grow from 65 percent in 2026 to 76 percent in 2028.