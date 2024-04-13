Türkiye's quake early warning system gains int'l attention

Türkiye's quake early warning system gains int'l attention

ISTANBUL
Türkiyes quake early warning system gains intl attention

Türkiye's groundbreaking initiative, the Earthquake Early Warning System (EDİS), which uses advanced sensors placed on fault lines, is attracting a great deal of interest both domestically and internationally, with the potential for significant investment and adoption on the horizon.

Seven years in the making and operational in the Marmara Region for two years, EDİS is poised for nationwide implementation within five years, backed by substantial public investment. With prominent Turkish institutions already utilizing the system and negotiations underway with countries such as the United States, Mexico and Japan, EDİS represents a milestone in earthquake preparedness and response.

EDİS offers citizens the opportunity to escape and protect themselves by saving seconds. Accordingly, for the earthquake expected in Istanbul, there may be 5-6 seconds in the worst-case scenario and 30-40 seconds in other scenarios.

Sending alerts seconds before an earthquake hits, EDİS provides citizens with an opportunity to swiftly escape and protect themselves by making the most of critical moments. Thus, in anticipation of the impending earthquake in Istanbul, individuals may get warnings some 5-6 seconds in the most severe situation and 30-40 seconds in less dire circumstances before the tremor hits to react and ensure their safety.

At the heart of EDİS are sensitive sensor stations strategically placed along fault lines, each equipped with artificial intelligence capabilities. These stations, costing 340,000 euros each, play a crucial role in detecting seismic activity and issuing timely warnings to the public.

Two types of devices cater to different settings: Large-scale devices for buildings such as malls and hospitals, and palm-sized household devices. These devices, along with a mobile application, offer varied levels of earthquake preparedness, with plans for further refinement and widespread distribution.

Despite the challenges posed by mobile app usage, efforts are underway to enhance its reliability, with the ultimate goal of providing all citizens with access to EDİS free of charge.

Turkey, Quake, detection,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Multiple casualties in Sydney shopping centre attack

'Multiple casualties' in Sydney shopping centre attack
LATEST NEWS

  1. 'Multiple casualties' in Sydney shopping centre attack

    'Multiple casualties' in Sydney shopping centre attack

  2. Cable car crash in Antalya kills one, leaves hundreds stranded

    Cable car crash in Antalya kills one, leaves hundreds stranded

  3. Study involving Turkish scientist finds solution to Alzheimer's

    Study involving Turkish scientist finds solution to Alzheimer's

  4. Israel pounds Gaza as Iran attack threat puts region on edge

    Israel pounds Gaza as Iran attack threat puts region on edge

  5. Senior officials stress 'new chapter' of China-N Korea ties

    Senior officials stress 'new chapter' of China-N Korea ties
Recommended
Cable car crash in Antalya kills one, leaves hundreds stranded

Cable car crash in Antalya kills one, leaves hundreds stranded
19,689 children adopted as of February: Report

19,689 children adopted as of February: Report
Nearly 24,000 birds ringed in 2023

Nearly 24,000 birds ringed in 2023
2 new tourist trains to rev up for first journeys next week

2 new tourist trains to rev up for first journeys next week
Over 1,100 illegal migrants nabbed in five days

Over 1,100 illegal migrants nabbed in five days
Educational overhaul to be unveiled this month

Educational overhaul to be unveiled this month
WORLD Multiple casualties in Sydney shopping centre attack

'Multiple casualties' in Sydney shopping centre attack

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said there had been "multiple casualties" in a stabbing attack at a Sydney shopping centre on Saturday.
ECONOMY Middle East tensions weigh on markets

Middle East tensions weigh on markets

Wall Street stocks tumbled on Friday despite solid bank earnings as oil and gold prices shot up amid worries about a potential widening of conflict in the Middle East.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
﻿