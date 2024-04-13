Türkiye's quake early warning system gains int'l attention

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's groundbreaking initiative, the Earthquake Early Warning System (EDİS), which uses advanced sensors placed on fault lines, is attracting a great deal of interest both domestically and internationally, with the potential for significant investment and adoption on the horizon.

Seven years in the making and operational in the Marmara Region for two years, EDİS is poised for nationwide implementation within five years, backed by substantial public investment. With prominent Turkish institutions already utilizing the system and negotiations underway with countries such as the United States, Mexico and Japan, EDİS represents a milestone in earthquake preparedness and response.

EDİS offers citizens the opportunity to escape and protect themselves by saving seconds. Accordingly, for the earthquake expected in Istanbul, there may be 5-6 seconds in the worst-case scenario and 30-40 seconds in other scenarios.

Sending alerts seconds before an earthquake hits, EDİS provides citizens with an opportunity to swiftly escape and protect themselves by making the most of critical moments. Thus, in anticipation of the impending earthquake in Istanbul, individuals may get warnings some 5-6 seconds in the most severe situation and 30-40 seconds in less dire circumstances before the tremor hits to react and ensure their safety.

At the heart of EDİS are sensitive sensor stations strategically placed along fault lines, each equipped with artificial intelligence capabilities. These stations, costing 340,000 euros each, play a crucial role in detecting seismic activity and issuing timely warnings to the public.

Two types of devices cater to different settings: Large-scale devices for buildings such as malls and hospitals, and palm-sized household devices. These devices, along with a mobile application, offer varied levels of earthquake preparedness, with plans for further refinement and widespread distribution.

Despite the challenges posed by mobile app usage, efforts are underway to enhance its reliability, with the ultimate goal of providing all citizens with access to EDİS free of charge.