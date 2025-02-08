Türkiye’s prominent online trading platform faces competition probe

ANKARA
Türkiye’s prominent online trading platform faces competition probe

Türkiye’s competition authority has launched an investigation into one of the country’s largest online trading platforms, citing allegations of violating the competition protection law.

Authorities launched the inquiry in response to allegations that the online classifieds platform sahibinden.com used user data collected to support its "Otobid" service, which facilitates online auctions for second-hand vehicles.

Additionally, the investigation also focused on the platform's substantial advertising expenses for this service.

As a result of the investigation, the authorities imposed temporary sanctions on the platform.

“The displays on Sahibinden's site promoting the Otobid service will not be aimed to deter users from posting advertisements,” the Competition Board’s statement said.

The statement also emphasized that the platform will no longer use user data in the online second-hand car buying and selling services market.

“To this end, all essential organizational, operational, administrative and technical steps shall be implemented,” the statement read.

Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town
