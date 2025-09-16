Türkiye’s premier tech event Teknofest to open doors in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's premier technology event, Teknofest, is set to kick off in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul on Sept. 17, weeks after the festival’s maritime edition.

The five-day event,which will be held at the Atatürk Airport, is organized by the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and Türkiye’s Industry and Technology Ministry.

Teknofest has been held since 2018 with the support of dozens of government bodies, private sector partners and universities.

Standing out with its annually renewed competition categories, Teknofest will feature 58 main and 137 subcategories.

Teams that pass the preliminary stage will receive financial support in excess of 85 million Turkish Liras (approximately $2 million), while those who finish first will receive prizes totaling more than 65 million liras ($1.6 million).

Participants from all over the world will share their knowledge and experience, making significant advances in the field of technology development.

From Sept. 17 to 21, Teknofest is welcoming visitors not only with technology competitions but also with a wide array of spectacular events.

The festival will feature breathtaking air shows, various exhibitions and workshops, immersive simulation areas, a planetarium, trade fair activities, and special student flight events, bringing together a plethora of technological and exciting experiences.

People interested in attending the event can apply for free tickets on the Teknofest website.

The event has traditionally been held in different Turkish cities in even-numbered years and in Istanbul in odd-numbered years.

The event was also held in two foreign countries: Azerbaijan and Turkish Cyprus.

Blue Homeland, Teknofest's maritime edition, was held in Istanbul last month featuring a spectacular naval parade which took place in the Bosphorus.

The Blue Homeland (Mavi Vatan) doctrine, which delineates Türkiye’s maritime jurisdiction and national rights in surrounding seas, has long been regarded as a central pillar of the nation’s security strategy and geopolitical outlook.

The event in the southern Turkish city of Adana attracted approximately 1.1 million visitors in 2024, with a total attendance of around 11 million so far.