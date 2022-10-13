‘Türkiye’s position in Ukraine crisis played role in convincing US senate’

Sevil Erkuş- ANKARA
Türkiye’s contributions in resolving disputes through the Ukraine crisis have played role in convincing the U.S. senators, Turkish Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee President Akif Çağatay Kılıç has said, after the two provisions of the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) bill’s U.S. Senate version that were set to restrict F-16 fighter jets’ sale to Türkiye were dropped.

Speaking to Diplomatic Correspondents’ Association members on Oct. 12, Kılıç informed about the Turkish delegation’s discussions in Washington aimed at convincing the Congress members for sales of F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits to Türkiye.

He recalled that the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) delegation had paid two visits to the United States in May and September and had meetings with about 40 senators, members of the House of Representatives, the press, and representatives of the administration.

Kılıç said despite the media reporting that the U.S. congress was in negative attitude concerning Türkiye, they observed that the atmosphere was not that much unfavorable.

Türkiye’s position embracing Montreux Convention after the war started between Russia and Ukraine, its facilitator role in the Ukrainian grain export deal, and prisoner exchange between the two warring sides were efficient in this positive perception, he said.

“They have remembered that Türkiye is not a country like the perception created as a result of some manipulative movements there,” he said.

“We saw that the relationship between the two countries was perceived to be more important than the opinions of the people in the U.S. Congress, and this was brought to the fore. The fact that some parts of F-16s are already produced in Türkiye, and our development in the defense industry are also effective,” Kılıç stated.

It was well understood in Washington that Türkiye’s NATO allies are the place to go if Ankara feels the need in the defense industry, but they also see Turkkiye’s capacity in the defense industry if the allies do not act in the spirit of alliance, he said. “Therefore, Türkiye’s demands and needs are also important in terms of the NATO alliance due to the developments in Ukraine,” he added.

After the Senate completes the bill, it will be merged into a joint text with the House of Representatives version and submitted to President Joe Biden for approval. Kılıç said this process might see mid-November.

Although the Biden administration endorses the procurement, it still needs a congressional approval.

Türkiye made a request to purchase 40 F-16s and modernization kits for 80 warplanes last year.

