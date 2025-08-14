Türkiye’s population rises by nearly 160,000 in first half of 2025

ANKARA

Türkiye’s population has grown by 159,910 in the first six months of the year, reaching 85,824,854 as of July 1, according to newly released quarterly population statistics by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

This marks the first time TÜİK has published population figures for three-month periods.

At the end of 2024, the country’s population stood at 85,664,944. By mid-2025, men accounted for 50.01 percent (42,923,584 people) and women for 49.99 percent (42,901,270 people) of the population, reflecting a near-perfect gender balance.

The data release comes as Türkiye pursues its Year of the Family initiative, launched to promote family well-being and encourage higher birth rates. The program includes social, economic and cultural measures aimed at supporting families and reversing a gradual slowdown in population growth.

Türkiye has been grappling with a steady decrease in birth rates over recent years, urging the government to proclaim 2025 as the “Year of the Family” and carry out a thorough examination of the causes and potential solutions.