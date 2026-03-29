Türkiye’s online media usage surpasses global average

Türkiye’s online media usage surpasses global average

ANKARA
Türkiye’s online media usage surpasses global average

Turks now spend an average of 41 hours and 37 minutes per week on online media, significantly higher than the global average of 33 hours and 27 minutes, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced.

In a written statement, Uraloğlu highlighted creative agency We Are Social’s Digital 2026 Türkiye Report, noting that worldwide weekly social media usage stands at 18 hours and 36 minutes, while in Türkiye it climbs to 25 hours and 4 minutes. “Weekly time spent on online media has reached nearly two full days in Turkey, placing us above the global average,” he said.

Daily usage statistics reveal that Turkish users spend the most time on Instagram, with an average of 1 hour and 53 minutes per day, according to data Uraloğlu provided. This is followed by YouTube at 1 hour and 28 minutes and TikTok at 1 hour and 25 minutes.

 

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