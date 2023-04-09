Türkiye’s observation satellite to be launched on April 11

Türkiye’s observation satellite to be launched on April 11

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s observation satellite to be launched on April 11

Türkiye’s first domestically produced observation satellite İMECE will be launched into space on April 11, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced.

“We will continue to exist in the global space race thanks to our trained human resources, the opportunities we provide and the technologies we have developed,” the president said on his Twitter account.

“İMECE, our first high-resolution observation satellite produced with domestic and national means, will be launched into orbit on April 11.”

The satellite was designed and developed by Space Technologies Research Institute of Türkiye’s Scientific and Technological Research Council and was produced in Türkiye to provide high resolution imagery.

With the inauguration of İMECE, Türkiye will, for the first time, provide space history to an electro-optical satellite camera with sub-meter resolution, according to the Industry and Technology Ministry.

“İMECE, which will meet the need for high resolution satellite imagery of our country, will operate in orbit simultaneously with the sun at an altitude of 680 kilometers [422.5 miles],” it said in a statement.

The project started in January 2017. In June 2020, the assembly integration activities of the spacecraft’s thermal structural efficiency module was completed, and tests for the vibration on the spacecraft started. The assembly activities of the flight module followed those tests.

The satellite was sent from Istanbul’s Esenboğa Airport to Vandenberg space force base in California, where the launch will be carried out by U.S. aerospace company SpaceX.

It made a safe journey thanks to the cabin, which is protective against all kinds of risks such as humidity, vibration and harmful rays and has a clean room feature that is produced locally.

İMECE will be included in the inventory of the Air Force Command after the tests in space are completed.

Erdoğan will attend the ceremony with a video message, while Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank will be at the ground station. The launch, which will commence with the countdown, is expected to take place at around 9:50 a.m.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE Political parties submit deputy candidate lists to election board

Political parties submit deputy candidate lists to election board
LATEST NEWS

  1. Political parties submit deputy candidate lists to election board

    Political parties submit deputy candidate lists to election board

  2. Türkiye’s observation satellite to be launched on April 11

    Türkiye’s observation satellite to be launched on April 11

  3. Athens to close notorious refugee camp

    Athens to close notorious refugee camp

  4. Erdoğan, Herzog discuss escalation due to Israeli raids in Al-Aqsa

    Erdoğan, Herzog discuss escalation due to Israeli raids in Al-Aqsa

  5. Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

    Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits
Recommended
Political parties submit deputy candidate lists to election board

Political parties submit deputy candidate lists to election board
Erdoğan, Herzog discuss escalation due to Israeli raids in Al-Aqsa

Erdoğan, Herzog discuss escalation due to Israeli raids in Al-Aqsa
Pendik center deemed ‘most risky’ in terms of a quake

Pendik center deemed ‘most risky’ in terms of a quake
Various challenges tested our nations determination: Erdoğan

Various challenges tested our nation's determination: Erdoğan

Quake survivors heading back to their hometowns

Quake survivors heading back to their hometowns
Police detain more than 130 in major forex scam op

Police detain more than 130 in major forex scam op
WORLD Athens to close notorious refugee camp

Athens to close notorious refugee camp

Athens has decided to proceed with the gradual closure of the Lavrio refugee camp, which has long been accused by Ankara of being a hideout for terrorists under the guise of being asylum-seekers, due to “the unsuitability of the site to continue hosting refugees.”

ECONOMY Thousands of doctors plan to walk off job again in England

Thousands of doctors plan to walk off job again in England

A four-day strike planned by tens of thousands of doctors in England next week could lead to the postponement of a quarter-million medical appointments, a National Health Service official has said.

SPORTS Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

It’s been the longest wait, their whole lives, in fact. But Race Lessar and Landen Ozzello are finally right where they want to be, on a snowy slope close to home, molding snow into a ski jump.