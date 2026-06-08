Türkiye’s next generation need the tools to grow the economy

Steven Yankelson

Amid global turmoil, Türkiye remains resilient. No economy is isolated from the effects of today’s geopolitical landscape, with rising energy prices and supply chain disruptions being felt worldwide. Yet the broader picture in Türkiye is one of continued momentum, with the economy still projected to grow. As Türkiye looks to sustain its impressive growth trajectory and establish itself as a global economic hub, it must ensure the workforce is equipped to deliver on this ambition.

Türkiye’s students need to understand the immense role financial markets play in the world around them and the role of Türkiye in the global financial order. Türkiye’s has been a key intermediary between global financial powerhouses. And now it has emerged as a major player in international finance itself. This has happened simultaneously with the rapid digitization of markets. This means students also need the technology, trusted data and research required to understand why market players make the decisions they make. The same decisions that deploy capital into infrastructure, businesses, and the development they see around them every day.

The public and private sector can come together and invest not only in the financial infrastructure, but in the tools and skills that empower Türkiye’s young and dynamic population to own this growth agenda. The new Bloomberg Finance Lab at Boğaziçi University, a partnership between The Investment and Finance Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, Bloomberg, RePie Asset Management, The Türkiye Wealth Fund, Ziraatbank, and Takasbank, will give some of Türkiye’s brightest students access to industry-leading technology and research.

Turkish financial institutions know this is mutually beneficial. As the talent pool of students gets deeper, their skills become better, and their ability to use these tools will enable faster and more informed deployment of capital into the real economy. If students can learn how to use these tools - and understand the data they are interpreting - Türkiye stands to benefit greatly. For Türkiye’s rapidly expanding financial services sector, this is non-negotiable.

Importantly, this is not an untested approach. Hundreds of universities worldwide have established similar finance labs, demonstrating the value of equipping students with professional-grade tools as part of their education. At the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation between Boğaziçi University and the Presidency’s Investment and Finance Office, it was shown that academic institutions can play a role greater than facilitators. They can pool wider knowledge from a range of academic disciplines and signal a wider commitment to promote adoption of financial technologies and the development of innovative financial policies for the Turkish Economy.

Tools like the Bloomberg Terminal provide real-time market data, analytics, and insights that enhance decision-making and connect users directly to global financial markets. Expanding access to such tools is essential to ensure that the next generation of professionals can operate confidently in a global market on a universally recognized platform, from within Türkiye. Access to these resources does more than enhance learning; it builds capability. Students develop the ability to generate insights, assess risk, and make informed decisions in complex, data-rich environments. Creating familiarity with technology students will use throughout their careers will help keep Turkish students in Türkiye.

Financial services will continue to be a growth driver for the Turkish economy and AI offers an opportunity to catalyse advancements in the nation’s financial services offering. The value of human relationships in markets can now be augmented by AI technology that allows professionals to distil huge amounts of information. Over time, the market will likely reward those who can integrate AI into their workflow while retaining independent judgement.

Fundamentally, it is this investment today that will shape the strength of the Turkish economy tomorrow.

Steven Yankelson, head of emerging markets, EMEA, Bloomberg LP