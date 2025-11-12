Türkiye’s New Year’s lottery to offer record jackpot of $18.9 mln

Türkiye’s New Year’s lottery to offer record jackpot of $18.9 mln

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s New Year’s lottery to offer record jackpot of $18.9 mln

As the countdown begins for Türkiye’s grand New Year’s lottery draw, the prize has been set at 800 million Turkish Liras ($18.9 million), with the total prize amount reaching a historic high of 4.6 billion liras ($108.9 million).

Tickets for the special draw went on sale on Nov. 9 through authorized dealers across the country and online platforms.

A full ticket this year is sold for 800 liras ($18.9), giving the buyer the chance to win the entire jackpot. A half ticket is sold for 400 liras ($9.4), while a quarter ticket is sold for one-fourth of the 800 liras, at 200 liras ($4.7).

Each ticket has a number on it, and for the half and quarter tickets, there are two and four tickets, respectively, out there in the world with the same number.

If the grand prize does not match four sold quarter tickets or two half tickets, the jackpot will still be distributed equally among all sold tickets bearing the winning number, regardless of ticket type.

The New Year’s draw, which has been a national tradition for decades, will take place on Dec. 31 and will be broadcast live on television.

 

Record,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Four consecutive quakes strike Sındırgı amid ‘seismic storm’

Four consecutive quakes strike Sındırgı amid ‘seismic storm’
LATEST NEWS

  1. Four consecutive quakes strike Sındırgı amid ‘seismic storm’

    Four consecutive quakes strike Sındırgı amid ‘seismic storm’

  2. Home sales fall slightly year-on-year in October, says TÜİK

    Home sales fall slightly year-on-year in October, says TÜİK

  3. Toyota announces additional $10 billion investment in US

    Toyota announces additional $10 billion investment in US

  4. BASF boss says China vital for company's future growth

    BASF boss says China vital for company's future growth

  5. UK economic gloom deepens before budget

    UK economic gloom deepens before budget
Recommended
Türkiye moves to curb doctors’ social media promotions

Türkiye moves to curb doctors’ social media promotions
German football mulls compensation amid rise of Turkish-origin players choosing Türkiye

German football mulls compensation amid rise of Turkish-origin players choosing Türkiye
Diyarbakır Museum exhibits 350 newly restored stone artifacts

Diyarbakır Museum exhibits 350 newly restored stone artifacts
Fidan urges Israel to match Hamas constructive stance on permanent Gaza ceasefire

Fidan urges Israel to match Hamas' constructive stance on permanent Gaza ceasefire
CHP slams indictment against İmamoğlu as politically motivated

CHP slams indictment against İmamoğlu as politically motivated
Minister vows to strengthen access to justice

Minister vows to strengthen access to justice
Erdoğan calls AKP ‘guarantee of country’s survival

Erdoğan calls AKP ‘guarantee of country’s survival'
WORLD G7 calls for urgent Ukraine ceasefire, de-escalation in Sudan

G7 calls for urgent Ukraine ceasefire, de-escalation in Sudan

G7 foreign ministers on Wednesday called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and raised the alarm about the escalating crisis in Sudan, as they wrapped up a meeting in Canada.
ECONOMY Home sales fall slightly year-on-year in October, says TÜİK

Home sales fall slightly year-on-year in October, says TÜİK

A total of 164,306 houses were sold in Türkiye in October, marking a 0.5 percent decrease from the same month last year, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Nov. 13.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿