Türkiye’s New Year’s lottery to offer record jackpot of $18.9 mln

ISTANBUL

As the countdown begins for Türkiye’s grand New Year’s lottery draw, the prize has been set at 800 million Turkish Liras ($18.9 million), with the total prize amount reaching a historic high of 4.6 billion liras ($108.9 million).

Tickets for the special draw went on sale on Nov. 9 through authorized dealers across the country and online platforms.

A full ticket this year is sold for 800 liras ($18.9), giving the buyer the chance to win the entire jackpot. A half ticket is sold for 400 liras ($9.4), while a quarter ticket is sold for one-fourth of the 800 liras, at 200 liras ($4.7).

Each ticket has a number on it, and for the half and quarter tickets, there are two and four tickets, respectively, out there in the world with the same number.

If the grand prize does not match four sold quarter tickets or two half tickets, the jackpot will still be distributed equally among all sold tickets bearing the winning number, regardless of ticket type.

The New Year’s draw, which has been a national tradition for decades, will take place on Dec. 31 and will be broadcast live on television.