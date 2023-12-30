Türkiye's new stealth drone Anka-3 performs maiden flight

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced the successful maiden flight of the Anka-3, a flying-wing unmanned aerial vehicle developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ).

Erdoğan, taking to X on Dec. 28, expressed his optimism regarding the Anka-3's potential contributions.

"Hopefully, our aircraft will make a strong contribution to our country's defense with its advanced technologies, design and features," he wrote.

The Anka-3 – the latest addition to TUSAŞ's Anka family – is poised to undertake various missions, including reconnaissance, surveillance and intelligence, equipped with air-ground munitions, air-to-air ammunition and radar systems. During its inaugural flight, the drone reached a speed of 150 knots and executed a runway overshoot test.

TUSAŞ said the aircraft is expected to operate at a service altitude of up to 40,000 feet and withstand flight for up to 10 hours at 30,000 feet. The drone's maximum takeoff weight is 6,500 kilograms, coupled with a practical payload capacity of 1,200 kilograms.

From commonly used UAV munitions to larger options such as SOM-J, MK-82 and bunker-busting bombs, it promises versatility in addressing defense challenges.