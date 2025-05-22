Türkiye’s National Security Council assesses regional developments

Türkiye’s National Security Council (MGK), chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has convened on May 22 at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara to assess recent security developments, with a focus on Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to eradicate terrorism and ensure regional stability.

The meeting lasted approximately two and a half hours.

At the forefront of the agenda was the goal of achieving a “Terror-Free Türkiye.” Council members discussed latest developments following the PKK terrorist organizations’s recent announcement regarding its intention to dissolve and lay down arms.

The council emphasized that the process would be monitored at every stage. Intelligence and military reports were examined, and discussions were held on the mechanisms required to oversee the collection of the group’s remaining weapons.

The council reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to closely follow the disarmament process, highlighting the need for a comprehensive and verifiable implementation. Officials stressed that the dismantling of the group must include all its affiliated structures, particularly those operating in Syria and European countries.

Syria also featured prominently on MGK’s agenda. The council reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for the Syrian administration’s efforts to establish stability and welcomed initiatives aimed at lifting sanctions that have “harmed” the Syrian population.

Erdoğan briefed the council on his recent diplomatic engagements with international counterparts, including U.S. President Donald Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

National Intelligence Organization (MİT) Director İbrahim Kalın presented information on his recent meetings in Damascus, offering insights into the evolving situation in Syria and its implications for regional security.

The council also noted that a critical phase has been reached in efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, which is now entering its third year. The MGK expressed Ankara’s readiness to support initatives aimed at achieving a lasting resolution to the war.

In addition, the council addressed ongoing military actions in Gaza during the meeting, underlining the obligation of international actors to fulfill their responsibility in eliminating risks stemming from Israel's policies.

Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spain's PM
