Türkiye’s motorcycle boom exposes gaps in insurance, regulation

ANKARA

Türkiye’s surge in motorcycle use has exposed deep-rooted structural problems ranging from education and insurance to inspections and legislation, raising growing concerns over road safety nationwide.

Motorcycles have become increasingly common across Türkiye, especially in recent years, with their speed and convenience making them not just a choice, but a necessity for daily commuting.

According to the Motorcycle Industry Association, more than 3 million motorcycles have been sold in the past three years, with sales in the first seven months of 2025 already surpassing 500,000.

Smaller-engine models are particularly popular due to tax and insurance exemptions.

However, this rise in use has coincided with a worrying increase in accidents.

Official data shows that in the first eight months of this year, more than 76,000 crashes involving motorcycles resulted in deaths or injuries nationwide — a 17 percent jump compared with the same period last year.

The megacity of Istanbul alone recorded 14,000 motorcycle accidents in which 30 people were killed.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), more than 811,000 motorcycles are registered on Istanbul’s roads.

Training remains a key issue.

Instructors warn that many collisions stem from a lack of basic riding skills such as signaling, maintaining safe distances and ensuring visibility in traffic.

Other gaps persist in inspections and insurance.

TÜVTÜRK, the country’s official vehicle inspection authority, reports that many motorcycles are operating without undergoing mandatory periodic checks.

Additionally, some vehicles, although still registered, have remained unused for a long time, sitting idle in the system.

At the same time, the Turkish Insurance Association says just 35.7 percent of motorcycles are covered by compulsory traffic insurance, far below the level for other vehicles.

Legal experts and motorcycle users argue that the existing highway traffic law does not sufficiently address motorcycles.

Motorcycle riders are criticizing current speed limit regulations, which treat motorcycles the same as buses and include unclear enforcement practices, arguing that these rules fail to address their safety requirements.

Around the world, motorcycle safety rules generally require helmets, licensing and insurance, with enforcement levels varying by country.