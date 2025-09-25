Türkiye’s motorcycle boom exposes gaps in insurance, regulation

Türkiye’s motorcycle boom exposes gaps in insurance, regulation

ANKARA
Türkiye’s motorcycle boom exposes gaps in insurance, regulation

Türkiye’s surge in motorcycle use has exposed deep-rooted structural problems ranging from education and insurance to inspections and legislation, raising growing concerns over road safety nationwide.

Motorcycles have become increasingly common across Türkiye, especially in recent years, with their speed and convenience making them not just a choice, but a necessity for daily commuting.

According to the Motorcycle Industry Association, more than 3 million motorcycles have been sold in the past three years, with sales in the first seven months of 2025 already surpassing 500,000.

Smaller-engine models are particularly popular due to tax and insurance exemptions.

However, this rise in use has coincided with a worrying increase in accidents.

Official data shows that in the first eight months of this year, more than 76,000 crashes involving motorcycles resulted in deaths or injuries nationwide — a 17 percent jump compared with the same period last year.

The megacity of Istanbul alone recorded 14,000 motorcycle accidents in which 30 people were killed.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), more than 811,000 motorcycles are registered on Istanbul’s roads.

Training remains a key issue.

Instructors warn that many collisions stem from a lack of basic riding skills such as signaling, maintaining safe distances and ensuring visibility in traffic.

Other gaps persist in inspections and insurance.

TÜVTÜRK, the country’s official vehicle inspection authority, reports that many motorcycles are operating without undergoing mandatory periodic checks.

Additionally, some vehicles, although still registered, have remained unused for a long time, sitting idle in the system.

At the same time, the Turkish Insurance Association says just 35.7 percent of motorcycles are covered by compulsory traffic insurance, far below the level for other vehicles.

Legal experts and motorcycle users argue that the existing highway traffic law does not sufficiently address motorcycles.

Motorcycle riders are criticizing current speed limit regulations, which treat motorcycles the same as buses and include unclear enforcement practices, arguing that these rules fail to address their safety requirements.

Around the world, motorcycle safety rules generally require helmets, licensing and insurance, with enforcement levels varying by country.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

    Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

  2. US sanctions on Türkiye's defense sector may be lifted 'very soon': Trump

    US sanctions on Türkiye's defense sector may be lifted 'very soon': Trump

  3. Financial crime unit to gain authority for real-time bank account freezing

    Financial crime unit to gain authority for real-time bank account freezing

  4. Turkish first lady calls for global action to protect children from cancer

    Turkish first lady calls for global action to protect children from cancer

  5. Türkiye eyes 'marriage license' to tackle rising divorce rates

    Türkiye eyes 'marriage license' to tackle rising divorce rates
Recommended
Financial crime unit to gain authority for real-time bank account freezing

Financial crime unit to gain authority for real-time bank account freezing
Turkish first lady calls for global action to protect children from cancer

Turkish first lady calls for global action to protect children from cancer
Türkiye eyes marriage license to tackle rising divorce rates

Türkiye eyes 'marriage license' to tackle rising divorce rates
Erdoğan calls on SDF to follow integration deal in talks with Sharaa

Erdoğan calls on SDF to follow integration deal in talks with Sharaa
Fidan meets with UK counterpart, Ukraine officials at UN

Fidan meets with UK counterpart, Ukraine officials at UN
Face recognition app to replace signatures in university attendance

Face recognition app to replace signatures in university attendance
Chaldean Catholics return for mass to ancestral village in Şırnak

Chaldean Catholics return for mass to ancestral village in Şırnak
WORLD Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

Türkiye and the U.S. signed a memorandum of understanding on Sept. 25 to deepen their partnership in the nuclear energy field.
ECONOMY Maritime trade growth stalls amid growing uncertainty

Maritime trade growth stalls amid growing uncertainty

Growth in global shipping, which moves 80 percent of the world's merchandise trade, is stalling, the U.N. said, as the sector navigates geopolitical instability and growing complexity.

SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿