Türkiye's libraries see substantial growth in 2023: Official data

ANKARA

The number of libraries in Türkiye increased significantly in 2023, with substantial increases in books, electronic resources and registered users across various types of libraries, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

Starting from 2023, the statistics of the Presidential National Library were published based on its administrative records. The data revealed that Türkiye's library network expanded to 48,733 libraries, comprising the National Library, 1,295 public libraries, 627 university libraries and 46,809 formal and non-formal education institution libraries.

In 2023, the National Library housed 2,532,299 books. The library saw a 3.5 percent increase in its collection, reaching 1,689,166 books.

University libraries experienced a 2.7 percent rise, bringing their total to 21,666,947 books. Public libraries recorded a 4.8 percent increase, with a total of 24,204,501 books. Notably, formal and non-formal education institution libraries had a remarkable 56.9 percent increase, amassing 68,970,463 books.

Türkiye boasts some 627 university libraries, with 477 in public universities and 150 in foundation universities. These libraries saw a 23.4 percent surge in electronic books, totaling 118,373,442. Additionally, registered members in university libraries grew by 5.3 percent, reaching 4,199,285, and non-book materials increased by 8.8 percent, totaling 1,662,552.

Public libraries also saw a 25.3 percent rise in usage with 33,561,919 visitors in 2023. Membership in public libraries increased by 11.2 percent, totaling 6,193,356 registered users.

The number of published materials rose by 18.4 percent from the previous year, reaching 99,025 in 2023. An analysis of the subjects revealed that 29.9 percent of the materials were academic, 19.9 percent educational and 17.6 percent adult fiction literature.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Librarians Association ranked the most preferred books by library readers in 2023 and the most borrowed book was author Jose Saramago's novel, “Blindness.”

Statistics from 1,257 public libraries in all 81 provinces and districts were used to compile the books most preferred by readers in libraries across the country. Jose Saramago's "Blindness," Matt Haig's "Midnight Library,” Ahmet Ümit's "Land of Lost Gods,” Zülfü Livaneli's "The Story of My Brother" and Ahmet Ümit's "Swallow's Scream" were the top five books most read by library readers.