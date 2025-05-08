Türkiye’s international student population projected to hit 500,000 by 2028

ISTANBUL
The number of foreign university students studying in Türkiye will reach 500,000 by 2028, according to a leading non-governmental organization promoting Turkish higher education.

"Currently, the number of international students studying at our universities has reached 340,000. The target is to increase this number to 500,000 by 2028," Mert Şener, the head of the Turkish Education Federation (TEF), said in a statement on May 7.

Şener emphasized that Türkiye is one of the leading countries in the field, as it is in many others.

He highlighted significant economic contributions international students make to their host countries, as well as the cultural enrichment and academic development they bring.

"At the same time, they contribute to diplomatic relations between countries. International students also represent a form of qualified migration. Türkiye benefits from international students in all these areas and is a country whose graduates have become diplomats and ministers in their home countries," he noted.

Şener pointed out that the number of international students at Turkish universities increases every year.

"With students coming from 200 countries, we are among the top 10 countries globally with the highest number of international students. Students from countries such as Syria, Iraq, Iran, the Turkic Republics, Africa, Europe, Russia, the US, and China are studying in Türkiye. By increasing the number of international students, Türkiye aims to become a global hub in the field of higher education," he said.

The number of international students in Türkiye has grown sixfold over the past decade. The top five cities hosting the largest number of international students are Istanbul, the central city of Eskişehir, the capital Ankara, the northern city of Karabük and the eastern province of Erzurum.

US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail
