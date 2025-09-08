Türkiye’s insurance market grows 51 percent in first half

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s insurance sector posted robust growth in the first half of 2025, generating 576.7 billion Turkish Liras ($13.95 billion) in premiums — a 51 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

According to data released by the Insurance Association of Türkiye (TSB), the industry also recorded a 60 percent rise in overall profitability and a 74.61 percent increase in financial profitability.

When adjusted for inflation, insurers achieved a real growth rate 12.3 percentage points above the year’s inflation average.

Non-life insurance products — including motor, health and fire — accounted for 498 billion liras in premium production, marking a 47 percent year-on-year increase. Life insurance premiums reached 78 billion liras, reflecting a striking 81 percent growth.

The sector’s total assets rose by 56 percent to 2.9 trillion liras, while equity capital expanded by 58 percent to 324 billion liras. Overall, balance sheet profits climbed nearly 60 percent, reaching 78.9 billion liras.

Technical profitability also surged, with insurers earning 81.9 billion liras from core insurance operations — a 72 percent increase from the first half of 2024.

However, the industry faced significant losses in motor third-party liability insurance. Traffic insurance losses soared by 136 percent year-on-year, rising from 10.1 billion liras in the first half of 2024 to 23.9 billion liras in the same period of 2025.