Annual inflation hits 44-month low, at 33.5 percent in July

Annual inflation hits 44-month low, at 33.5 percent in July

ANKARA
Annual inflation hits 44-month low, at 33.5 percent in July

The annual inflation rate in Türkiye was 33.5 percent in July, down from 35.05 percent in June, below the market expectation of around 34 percent.

The July rate is the lowest since November 2021, when it was 21.31 percent, official figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed Aug. 4.

The monthly inflation rate was 2.06 percent in July, up from 1.37 percent in June.

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek hailed the latest numbers, which showed that inflation eased to its lowest level in 44 months.

In a post on X, Şimşek noted that monthly inflation ticked up in July due to temporary and seasonal effects.

“The disinflation process is progressing in line with our targets. We anticipate that inflation will fall within the Central Bank’s forecast range by the end of the year,” Şimşek wrote.

The decline in inflation will enhance predictability, contributing to further improvement in domestic financial conditions and the investment environment, he added.

“We will continue to implement our program with determination to achieve our primary goal of permanent price stability,” Şimşek said.

The highest price hikes were seen in education with 75.5 percent, housing 62.01 percent, and health 37.49 percent on a yearly basis, according to TÜİK data.

Lowest rates were posted in clothing and footwear with a 10.67 percent increase, communications 19.62 percent, and transport 26.57 percent.

 Eyes on the Central Bank

With July’s figures showing further decline in the annual inflation rate, attention now shifts to the Central Bank, which has recently pivoted back toward an easing cycle.

The bank cut its benchmark interest rate — the one-week repo auction rate — by 300 basis points from 46 percent to 43 percent on July 24, 2025, exceeding the consensus expectation of a 250 basis point reduction.

The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) also lowered the overnight lending rate from 49 percent to 46 percent and the overnight borrowing rate from 44.5 percent to 41.5 percent.

In its statement accompanying the rate decision, the bank said that the tight monetary policy stance, which will be maintained until price stability is achieved, will support the disinflation process through moderation in domestic demand, real appreciation in the Turkish Lira and improvement in inflation expectations.

The next rate-setting meeting is scheduled for Sept. 11, with additional meetings planned for Oct. 23 and Dec. 11.

Inflation, slows,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Freight trains from China pass through Türkiye on way to Europe

Freight trains from China pass through Türkiye on way to Europe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Freight trains from China pass through Türkiye on way to Europe

    Freight trains from China pass through Türkiye on way to Europe

  2. Türkiye’s fifth Arctic expedition returns with new climate insights

    Türkiye’s fifth Arctic expedition returns with new climate insights

  3. Fresh clashes break out in Syria's north, south

    Fresh clashes break out in Syria's north, south

  4. Iran founds new Supreme National Defense Council

    Iran founds new Supreme National Defense Council

  5. Lebanon marks five years after Beirut port blast

    Lebanon marks five years after Beirut port blast
Recommended
Frost hits rose harvest in Isparta, yield drops 30 pct

Frost hits rose harvest in Isparta, yield drops 30 pct
Authorities to tighten oversight on money transfers and cash transactions

Authorities to tighten oversight on money transfers and cash transactions
Auto sales rise 14.6 percent in July, driven by demand for EVs

Auto sales rise 14.6 percent in July, driven by demand for EVs
Tax overhaul reshapes Turkish electric vehicle market

Tax overhaul reshapes Turkish electric vehicle market
Defense industry’s exports continue strong growth

Defense industry’s exports continue strong growth
China resists US call to halt oil imports from Russia, Iran

China resists US call to halt oil imports from Russia, Iran
WORLD Fresh clashes break out in Syrias north, south

Fresh clashes break out in Syria's north, south

New outbreaks of violence overnight into Aug. 3 rocked Syria at two distinct flashpoints, as Damascus accused local groups of violating last month's ceasefire.  
ECONOMY Frost hits rose harvest in Isparta, yield drops 30 pct

Frost hits rose harvest in Isparta, yield drops 30 pct

Türkiye’s “rose capital,” Isparta, has suffered a significant blow to its rose output this year due to a severe frost event that affected much of the country in April.  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿