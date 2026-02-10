Türkiye's industrial production up month-on-month in December 2025

ISTANBUL
Türkiye's industrial production posted a monthly increase of 1.2 percent in December 2025, while it declined on a yearly basis, according to official figures on Feb. 10

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data showed that all sub-sectors saw increases on a monthly basis, while the highest increase was seen in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index.

The mining and quarrying index increased by 1.3 percent, and the manufacturing index rose by 1 percent month-on-month in December.

On a yearly basis, the mining and quarrying index increased by 1.9 percent, the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index went up by 2.4 percent, but the manufacturing index decreased by 2.7 percent.

Separate data from TÜİK on Feb. 10 showed that the Construction Cost Index rose by 1.17 percent compared with the previous month and by 24.5 percent year-on-year in December 2025.

The material index increased by 1.22 percent month-on-month, while the labor index advanced by 1.06 percent.

On an annual basis, material costs climbed 21.47 percent, while labor costs surged 30.67 percent, underscoring the continued upward pressure on the construction sector.

 

 

 

﻿