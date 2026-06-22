Türkiye’s hydropower output reaches new record in May

Türkiye’s hydropower output reaches new record in May

ANKARA  
Türkiye’s hydropower output reaches new record in May

 

Türkiye’s hydropower generation set a new monthly record in May following strong rainfall during the spring months, according to a statement from the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

The ministry reported that hydropower generation, which had already reached its highest level in April, continued its upward trend in May. Total electricity production in the country amounted to 27.15 billion kilowatt-hours during the month.

Hydropower plants generated 11.71 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in May, marking the highest monthly hydropower output on record. As a result, hydropower accounted for 43.1 percent of the country’s total electricity generation during the month.

Wind power production reached 2.39 billion kilowatt-hours, representing 8.8 percent of total electricity generation, while solar power generation totaled 3.72 billion kilowatt-hours, corresponding to a 13.7 percent share. Combined, wind and solar energy sources accounted for 22.5 percent of Türkiye’s electricity production in May.

Record levels were also recorded in electricity generation from domestic and renewable energy sources. Domestic sources contributed 23.07 billion kilowatt-hours, equivalent to 85 percent of total electricity generation. Renewable energy sources generated 19.64 billion kilowatt-hours, raising their share to 72.3 percent.

Electricity generation from hydropower reached 46.4 billion kilowatt-hours in the Jan. 1–May 31 period, the highest level ever recorded for the same period. Electricity generation from wind and solar sources also reached record levels for the period, totaling 18 billion kilowatt-hours and 14.2 billion kilowatt-hours, respectively.

Domestic-source electricity generation amounted to 106.5 billion kilowatt-hours during the first five months of the year, while renewable energy generation reached 88.1 billion kilowatt-hours. Both figures represented the highest levels recorded for the corresponding period.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Iranian presidents discuss regional, global developments

Turkish, Iranian presidents discuss regional, global developments
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Iranian presidents discuss regional, global developments

    Turkish, Iranian presidents discuss regional, global developments

  2. Rival leaders schedule overlapping CHP sessions

    Rival leaders schedule overlapping CHP sessions

  3. Erdoğan says Türkiye now acts as playmaker on global stage

    Erdoğan says Türkiye now acts as playmaker on global stage

  4. Istanbul Municipality’s 1st hearing to wrap up mid-July

    Istanbul Municipality’s 1st hearing to wrap up mid-July

  5. Mediators hail ‘progress’ in US-Iran talks

    Mediators hail ‘progress’ in US-Iran talks
Recommended
France, Germany reach deal on arms maker KNDS, paving way for IPO

France, Germany reach deal on arms maker KNDS, paving way for IPO
Foreign tourist arrivals to Türkiye decline 2.6 percent in January-May

Foreign tourist arrivals to Türkiye decline 2.6 percent in January-May
Consumer confidence reaches highest level since May 2023

Consumer confidence reaches highest level since May 2023
Households’ inflation expectations improve in June: Survey

Households’ inflation expectations improve in June: Survey
China imposes export controls on 10 US companies

China imposes export controls on 10 US companies
Australia sells advanced radar to Canada in $1.8 bln deal

Australia sells advanced radar to Canada in $1.8 bln deal
Chinese EVs boom in developing markets, but charging networks lag

Chinese EVs boom in developing markets, but charging networks lag
WORLD Mediators hail ‘progress’ in US-Iran talks

Mediators hail ‘progress’ in US-Iran talks

Iran’s senior envoys left talks in Switzerland on June 22 after a marathon negotiating session with the United States, state media reported, as mediators claimed progress towards a definitive U.S.-Iran deal.
ECONOMY France, Germany reach deal on arms maker KNDS, paving way for IPO

France, Germany reach deal on arms maker KNDS, paving way for IPO

France and Germany said on June 22 that they had agreed on the joint governance of arms maker KNDS, paving the way for a blockbuster share offering as they seek to bolster defence cooperation.
SPORTS TFF chief backs Montella, national team after early World Cup exit

TFF chief backs Montella, national team after early World Cup exit

Turkish Football Federation (TFF) chief İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu defended the national team and head coach Vincenzo Montella on June 22 after Türkiye was eliminated from the 2026 World Cup following consecutive group-stage defeats.
﻿