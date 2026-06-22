Türkiye’s hydropower output reaches new record in May

ANKARA

Türkiye’s hydropower generation set a new monthly record in May following strong rainfall during the spring months, according to a statement from the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

The ministry reported that hydropower generation, which had already reached its highest level in April, continued its upward trend in May. Total electricity production in the country amounted to 27.15 billion kilowatt-hours during the month.

Hydropower plants generated 11.71 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in May, marking the highest monthly hydropower output on record. As a result, hydropower accounted for 43.1 percent of the country’s total electricity generation during the month.

Wind power production reached 2.39 billion kilowatt-hours, representing 8.8 percent of total electricity generation, while solar power generation totaled 3.72 billion kilowatt-hours, corresponding to a 13.7 percent share. Combined, wind and solar energy sources accounted for 22.5 percent of Türkiye’s electricity production in May.

Record levels were also recorded in electricity generation from domestic and renewable energy sources. Domestic sources contributed 23.07 billion kilowatt-hours, equivalent to 85 percent of total electricity generation. Renewable energy sources generated 19.64 billion kilowatt-hours, raising their share to 72.3 percent.

Electricity generation from hydropower reached 46.4 billion kilowatt-hours in the Jan. 1–May 31 period, the highest level ever recorded for the same period. Electricity generation from wind and solar sources also reached record levels for the period, totaling 18 billion kilowatt-hours and 14.2 billion kilowatt-hours, respectively.

Domestic-source electricity generation amounted to 106.5 billion kilowatt-hours during the first five months of the year, while renewable energy generation reached 88.1 billion kilowatt-hours. Both figures represented the highest levels recorded for the corresponding period.