Türkiye’s hydroelectric power capacity reaches 25,000 MW

ISTANBUL
Türkiye has ranked among the top 10 countries with the highest operational hydroelectric capacity worldwide, according to a report by Global Energy Monitor.

The current hydroelectric generation capacity in the country stands at 24,944 megawatts.

In addition to the 496-megawatt project currently under construction, a total of 2,266 megawatts of new capacity is expected to come online, including 1,689 megawatts in the construction phase and 81 megawatts in announced projects.

With its 24,944 megawatts of capacity, Türkiye is to be one of the largest hydroelectric producers in Europe and ranks ninth globally.

The total operational hydroelectric capacity worldwide stands at 1.22 million megawatts, according to the report.

Among the 20 countries with the highest hydroelectric capacity, China tops the list with a massive 354,231-megawatt capacity, single-handedly accounting for 29 percent of global hydroelectric production.

China is followed by Brazil with 101,085 megawatts and the United States with 91,846 megawatts, each contributing 8 percent of the global capacity.

Canada, with 79,094 megawatts, and Russia, with 51,941 megawatts, ranked fourth and fifth, accounting for approximately 7 percent and 4 percent of the global hydroelectric capacity, respectively.

