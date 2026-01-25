Türkiye’s Hürjet aircraft completes extreme cold weather test

ERZURUM

Türkiye’s first indigenous jet aircraft Hürjet has successfully completed cold-weather tests in the eastern province of Erzurum, clearing another critical milestone on its path toward serial production and full operational capability.

Developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), two HÜRJET prototypes were deployed to Erzurum — one of the country’s harshest winter environments — for comprehensive cold-weather trials.

Ground tests were carried out under severe winter conditions, with temperatures dropping as low as minus 21 degrees Celsius and were completed successfully.

The test campaign went beyond extreme cold exposure. Erzurum’s unique geography also enabled the verification of high-altitude performance.

Flight tests conducted immediately after the ground trials demonstrated that the aircraft’s engine and avionics systems operate at high efficiency even under demanding weather conditions.

To date, TUSAŞ has conducted nearly 400 sorties as part of Hürjet’s test and development program.

Hürjet is scheduled to be delivered to the Turkish Air Force’s aerobatic team, the Turkish Stars, in 2026.

Following the initial domestic order, Spain’s export agreement and the prospect of additional international sales have accelerated preparations for serial production.

Last year, the Spanish government formally approved the procurement of 45 Hürjet aircraft. Deliveries are set to begin in 2028, with the first aircraft expected to enter service during the 2029–2030 training cycle. The fleet is projected to remain operational for at least 30 years.

Türkiye continues to advance testing, mass production and export plans for HÜRJET. According to Turkish defense officials, the two prototypes have so far completed approximately 340 flights and accumulated 260 flight hours.