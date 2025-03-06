Türkiye’s first rural satellite city established in quake-hit Hatay

HATAY

As part of the reconstruction efforts following the deadly Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes that jolted the country's 11 southern provinces, the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry has completed the country’s first rural satellite city in Hatay’s Kumlu district by merging 16 villages into a single planned settlement.

“As citizens wished, we combined 16 neighborhoods in Hatay’s Kumlu district and established our rural satellite city. People are happy and so are we,” Minister Murat Kurum said in a social media post, sharing images of the newly built community.

To provide resilient housing for those affected by the earthquakes, a total of 692 village homes — designed in harmony with the region’s natural and architectural character — have been built.

The earthquake-resistant structures, constructed using reinforced concrete and steel frames, range from 100 to 125 square meters and feature a 3+1 layout.

The homes are being handed over to their rightful owners in phases.

Beyond housing, the satellite city includes comprehensive infrastructure such as road networks and land improvements.

Public facilities, including a school, a health care center and places of worship, have been designated within the settlement.

While Kurum further stressed the aim of ensuring a high quality of life for residents, Ismail Ceylan, the provincial director for the ministry in Hatay, highlighted the social benefits of the initiative.

“This project enables rural residents to live in a more comfortable and communal setting. The low-rise, single-story structures prioritize safety and well-being,” he said.

The initiative has been well received by residents. Reşit Duman, head of the Kumlu District Mukhtars Association, noted that the project has encouraged displaced residents to return.

“After the earthquake, many of our citizens left Hatay. Now, they are coming back,“ he stated. “This project is fostering a culture of communal living and resilience, setting an example for Türkiye.”

The Feb. 6 earthquakes resulted in the deaths of over 50,000 people and displaced millions, forcing hundreds to migrate to other cities or temporary shelters. The disaster caused extensive damage, with more than 300,000 buildings either destroyed or severely impacted.

The broader earthquake recovery effort continues across the region. To date, 32,260 village homes have been completed, with the goal of delivering a total of 62,817 homes by the end of 2025.