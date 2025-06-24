Türkiye’s first nature reserve remains sanctuary for science

SAMSUN

Declared Türkiye’s first nature reserve in 1987, the Hacıosman Forest Nature Conservation Area in the Black Sea province of Samsun stands as one of the country’s 32 protected zones and is among its most unique, serving as a living laboratory of biodiversity that offers invaluable insights for scientists.

Spanning 121 hectares, the site is entirely closed to the public and permits entry solely for scientific research purposes.

Home to approximately 110 species of plants and 72 varieties of fungi, the forest also shelters a rich diversity of wildlife, including moles, snakes, water snakes, turtles, frogs, roe deer and herons. Made up predominantly of tree species such as ash, elm, maple, hornbeam, alder and the endemic wingnut tree (Pterocarya fraxinifolia), the forest represents a rare example of strict ecosystem preservation.

Resul Doğan, the regional director of the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks, emphasized the forest’s status as a “strictly protected area” where human intervention is prohibited.

“No individual or institution may interfere here unless it’s for scientific or educational work,” he said. “Every fallen branch, every tree remains where it is. We do not touch anything that occurs naturally.”

The forest also features a unique variety of ecosystems in which forest, dune and aquatic environments coexist in harmony. Notably, the area is a floodplain forest, where water levels rise above ground level for nearly half the year. The hydrological feature supports the rich biodiversity and creates a vital habitat for a range of species, from reptiles and amphibians to birds.

“Such places are rare not only in Türkiye but across the world. They face constant pressure from human activity and climate change. That is why preserving Hacıorman Forest — its fauna, flora and complex ecosystems — is crucial for future generations,” Doğan said.